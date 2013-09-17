* Brazil Bovespa up 0.11 pct, Mexico IPC rises 0.08 pct
SAO PAULO, Sept 17 Latin American stocks were
little changed on Tuesday as investors remained cautious on the
first day of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy-setting
meeting, during which it is expected to make a decision on
whether to cut back its monetary stimulus program.
Mexico's IPC index reopened a touch higher after a
market holiday on Monday, Brazil's Bovespa index edged
up, while Chile's blue-chip index was virtually
unchanged.
Investors were unwilling to take on big positions in local
stocks with the Fed set to begin its policy meeting, which will
conclude on Wednesday.
The Fed's decision on whether to cut back its $85
billion-a-month bond-buying program, and by how much, will be
central to the outlook for Latin American equities, which have
been supported by the increase in liquidity the program has
provided so far.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index edged 0.11 percent
higher.
"The markets are locked up today," said Alvaro Bandeira, a
partner with Orama Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro. "The index
is not going to show any clear trend ... until we have the Fed's
announcement tomorrow."
Among the biggest movers on the index were shares of
homebuilder Gafisa SA, which rose 2 percent, and
mining firm MMX Mineracao e Metalicos SA which
slipped 4 percent.
Shares of electricity generator Eneva SA,
formerly known as MPX Energia SA, rose 3.7 percent following a
report that company founder Eike Batista is in talks to sell his
remaining stake in the company to Japanese trading house
Marubeni Corporation and two pension funds.
Mexico's IPC index crept 0.08 percent higher, led by
shares of lender Grupo Financiero Banorte, which
added 2.1 percent, and mining firm Grupo Mexico,
which rose 1.5 percent. Financial markets had been closed Monday
on the country's Independence Day holiday.
Chile's IPSA index firmed 0.03 percent as shares of
Banco de Chile climbed 1.7 percent, offsetting a 0.7
percent decline in energy group Endesa Chile.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1415 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,322.15 0.06 -12.57
Brazil Bovespa 53,881.33 0.11 -11.60
Mexico IPC 41,155.70 0.08 -5.83
Chile IPSA 3,836.13 0.03 -10.82
Chile IGPA 18,875.22 0.03 -10.42
Argentina MerVal 4,706.96 1.28 64.91
Colombia IGBC 13,968.48 -0.15 -5.08
Peru IGRA 16,603.37 -0.25 -19.52
Venezuela IBC 1,547,741. 0 228.30
2