* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.18 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.4 pct
SAO PAULO, Sept 18 Brazilian and Mexican stocks
eased on Wednesday as investors awaited a decision later in the
day from the U.S. Federal Reserve on potential changes to its
monetary stimulus program.
Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.4 percent, its most in
nearly a week, while Chile's bourse was closed for a
national holiday.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index snapped three
days of gains, sinking 0.18 percent to 54,172.17.
Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, fell 0.9 percent, partially
offset by a 0.5 percent rise in mining firm Vale SA.
Investors were unwilling to take on big positions in local
stocks with the Fed set to announce its policy decision on
whether to cut back its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying program,
and by how much, at 1800 GMT on Wednesday.
"No one knows what to do until the announcement is made, as
there are a number of scenarios it could take," said Marcelo
Varejao, an analyst with brokerage Socopa in Sao Paulo. "No one
wants to take a position right now."
The Fed's decision will be central to the outlook for Latin
American equities, which have been supported by the increase in
liquidity the program has provided so far.
Mexico's IPC index was on track to close below
41,000 points for the first time since Sept. 12.
Shares of bottling firm Femsa dropped 0.7
percent, contributing most to the index's losses.
Shares in airline Volaris rose nearly 19 percent
on Wednesday in their market debut after the company raised
about $350 million through an initial public offering.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1433 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,330.91 -0.22 -12.1
Brazil Bovespa 54,172.17 -0.18 -11.12
Mexico IPC 40,974.89 -0.4 -6.25
Chile IPSA 3,820.84 -0.37 -11.17
Chile IGPA 18,809.57 -0.32 -10.73
Argentina MerVal 4,642.23 0.22 62.64
Colombia IGBC 14,015.48 -0.32 -4.76
Peru IGRA 16,198.22 0.01 -21.48
Venezuela IBC 1,602,065. 0 239.83
9