* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.86 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.59 pct * Chile bourse closed in observance of national holiday By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Sept 20 Latin American stocks tracked global markets lower on Friday as investors took a breather following the U.S. Federal Reserve's surprise decision to keep the pace of its monetary stimulus program, which boosted shares worldwide in recent days. The MSCI Latin American stock index snapped a five-day rally, falling 0.46 percent to 3,430.56. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday that the Fed could still scale back its massive bond-buying program at an October meeting should data point to a stronger economy, giving investors pause following the recent rally, which pushed U.S. markets to record highs. "Investors are being cautious right now, looking for direction in the markets in general before taking new positions," said Guilherme Sand, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre, Brazil. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.86 percent, though remained on track to close the session with its third straight weekly gain. Shares of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA, the oil company controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, fell 5 percent. The company dismissed Chief Financial Officer Roberto Bernardes Monteiro on Friday, according to a securities filing. State-run rival Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, fell 1.2 percent, while Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest non-government bank, dropped 1.75 percent. Local stocks with high liquidity such as Petrobras and Itau tend to attract foreign investors looking for exposure to Latin American equities. Mexico's IPC index fell its most in over a week, losing 0.59 percent. Shares of bottling group Femsa dropped 1.5 percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while lender Grupo Financiero Banorte slipped 2.1 percent. Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps edged up after the central bank released the minutes from its latest policy-setting meeting on Friday. The bank was deeply divided in its decision, causing investors to pull back on bets for another interest rate cut in the coming months. Chile's bourse was closed for a local holiday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1436 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,430.56 -0.46 -9.25 Brazil Bovespa 54,623.88 -0.86 -10.38 Mexico IPC 41,506.51 -0.59 -5.03 Chile IPSA 3,820.84 -0.37 -11.17 Chile IGPA 18,809.57 -0.32 -10.73 Argentina MerVal 4,809.60 0.85 68.50 Colombia IGBC 14,124.23 0.13 -4.02 Peru IGRA 16,275.48 -0.79 -21.11 Venezuela IBC 1,659,669.2 0 252.04