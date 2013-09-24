MEXICO CITY, Sept 24 Latin American stocks dropped on Tuesday, tracking global shares lower as a lack of clarity over the future of U.S. fiscal and monetary policies weighed on emerging market assets. Brazilian losses were tempered by gains in shares of telecom companies after Spanish firm Telefonica struck a deal to raise its stake in Telecom Italia, paving the way for a possible consolidation in the Brazilian mobile phone market. Shares in Telecom Italia-owned TIM Participacoes rose 9.59 percent. Competitor Grupo Oi SA jumped 5.1 percent. Mexico's IPC index dropped 0.25 percent, while Chile's IPSA index was down 0.86 percent. The Bovespa fell 0.31 percent to 54,431.05 points. U.S. Congress authorization for the government to spend money runs out at the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30, unless Congress passes a "continuing resolution" to keep the government running. The looming political deadline has raised concerns of a setback in U.S. growth and a possible impact on global economic demand. That has hurt investor demand for higher-risk assets. Worries about the timing of an expected reduction in U.S. stimulus were also reignited by comments from New York Federal Reserve president William Dudley, who said the Fed "certainly wouldn't want to rule out" a reduction in its bond-buying program later this year. The Fed's bond-buying scheme has supported emerging markets, luring yield-hungry investors. In Mexico, cement maker Cemex drove losses, falling 1.99 percent, while a 1.75 percent fall in the share price of retailer Falabella weighed in Chile. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,414.74 -0.57 -10.09 Brazil Bovespa 54,431.05 -0.31 -10.70 Mexico IPC 41,209.95 -0.25 -5.71 Chile IPSA 3,918.11 -0.86 -8.91 Chile IGPA 19,211.50 -0.67 -8.82 Argentina MerVal 4,815.58 -1.57 68.71 Colombia IGBC 14,170.10 0.03 11.88 Peru IGRA 15,906.88 -0.85 -22.89 Venezuela IBC 1,836,843.99 3.99 289.63