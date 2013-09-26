* Mexico to issue more debt in Q4 after damaging storms * Brazil Bovespa down 0.88 pct; Mexico IPC 0.95 pct off MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 Latin American stocks fell on Thursday, led lower by concerns the United States government may come to a standstill unless politicians can agree to pass measures to increase borrowing and avoid a default. In Brazil, oil firm OGX weighed on the market. On Thursday, Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives refused to give in to President Barack Obama's demands for straightforward bills to keep the government running beyond Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year, and to increase borrowing authority. The wranglings sent jitters through Latin American equity markets. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.95 percent, while Brazil's Bovespa lost 0.88 percent. In Brazil, shaky oil firm OGX, which is controlled by beleaguered billionaire Eike Batista, tumbled more than 16 percent after a local newspaper said the company would not be obligated to make a $45 million payout to bondholders due on Oct. 1. In Mexico, mining and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico led losses, falling 2.72 percent. Banking group Grupo Banorte dropped 2.1 percent. The Mexican government on Thursday announced it will boost the amount of debt it will issue in the fourth quarter after an economic slowdown this year crimped tax collection, with widespread storm damage seen further dampening the economy. Chile's IPSA index ended the day down 0.15 percent, thanks to a 1.91 percent decline in shares of conglomerate Empresas Copec. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2116 GMT: Stock indexes daily % year-to-da Latest change te % change MSCI LatAm 3,370.42 -0.49 -11.25 Brazil Bovespa 53,782.97 -0.88 -11.76 Mexico IPC 41,327.58 -0.95 -5.44 Chile IPSA 3,896.27 -0.15 -9.42 Chile IGPA 19,123.64 -0.14 -9.24 Argentina MerVal 4,838.54 0.83 69.52 Colombia IGBC 14,096.67 -0.50 11.30 Peru IGRA 15,805.05 -1.24 -23.39 Venezuela IBC 1,794,287.83 -2.94 280.60