MEXICO CITY, Sept 27 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Friday as investors cashed in on a recent rally, and after finishing lower for the week, Latin American equities could be susceptible to a more losses next week as U.S. lawmakers struggle to avert a government shutdown. Mexico's IPC stock index failed for the third time in two weeks to break past the 42,000 level, while Brazilian stocks have slumped back from their highest since May during the last two weeks. * The region's stocks could suffer next weak amid worries that U.S. lawmakers could fail to reach the deals needed to keep the government running beyond Sept. 30 and avoid a debt default, which could spook investors and undermine global growth. * Brazil's Bovespa index dipped 0.08 percent on Friday and notched a decline of about 0.7 percent for the week. * Santander Brasil rose 7.64 percent after its Spanish parent announced a one-off dividend payment of 6 billion reais ($2.7 billion) to shareholders in its Brazilian unit. * Shares in troubled oil producer OGX, which is controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, fell 9.7 percent to an all-time low. The stock is down about 99 percent from a 2010 high as confidence in its projects evaporated. * Mexico's IPC stock index shed 1.03 percent on Friday, dragging it down 1 percent on the week. * Mexico's Alfa dipped 0.46 percent after Bloomberg reported the conglomerate is planning a public offering of its food unit Sigma Alimentos. * Shares in America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, lost 0.53 percent. The company said it might go ahead with an offer next month for Dutch telecom KPN. * Severe flooding that hit Mexico this month is likely to knock off about 0.1 percentage point from growth in 2013, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Friday. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2050 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,337.46 -0.98 -12.12 Brazil Bovespa 53,738.92 -0.08 -11.83 Mexico IPC 40,903.65 -1.03 -6.41 Chile IPSA 3,872.91 -0.6 -9.96 Chile IGPA 19,028.29 -0.5 -9.69 Argentina MerVal 4,730.14 -2.24 65.72 Colombia IGBC 14,116.16 0.14 -4.08 Peru IGRA 15,945.97 0.89 -22.70 Venezuela IBC 1,799,886.43 0.31 281.79