SAO PAULO, Nov 8 Latin American stocks fell on
Friday after strong U.S. payrolls data upped investor
expectations for a near-term tapering of monetary stimulus from
the Federal Reserve.
Shares of telecommunications firm TIM Participacoes dragged
on Brazil's Bovespa index while Mexico's IPC index
slumped for the fifth straight day.
U.S. employers added more new jobs to their payrolls last
month than analysts expected, which could lead the U.S. Federal
Reserve to begin slowing the flow of monetary stimulus that has
helped underpin demand for Latin American equities.
Brazil's Bovespa index fell for the fourth straight day,
losing about 1 percent to 52,219.78.
"The payroll data increases the probability of tapering in
December," said Hamilton Alves, a senior analyst with BB
Investimentos in Sao Paulo.
Alves said not everyone in the market was convinced the
stimulus reduction would begin this year, however, which helped
keep the index from falling further on Friday.
"Also, we've already had a bit of a fall over the past few
days, and we're near support levels near 51,780 points," he
added. "We could see a bounce-back next week."
Shares of the most widely traded banks and commodities
firms, which tend to attract a larger proportion of foreign
investors, contributed most to the index's decline on Friday.
Lender Banco Bradesco SA fell 2.29 percent, while
iron-ore miner Vale SA slipped 0.7 percent.
Shares of TIM Participacoes SA, Brazil's
second-largest wireless phone company, plunged 7 percent after
parent company Telecom Italia said it plans to sell
its Argentine affiliate.
Investors have driven the stock up over 30 percent this year
on expectations that TIM Participacoes would be sold in order to
bring down debt levels and increase investment in Italy.
Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.72 percent to 39,720.74,
its lowest level in two months.
Spending on machinery, equipment and new construction in
Mexico declined in August, data showed Friday, which suggests
lower optimism among the nation's businesses for stronger
economic growth ahead.
Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil,
controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.4 percent, while
bottling firm Femsa dropped 1.3 percent.
Chile's IPSA index lost 0.7 percent as shares of
retailer Cencosud fell 3.4 percent and regional energy
group Enersis dropped 1.8 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1442 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
Latest change change
MSCI LatAm 3,248.79 -1.84 -12.86
Brazil Bovespa 52,219.78 -0.99 -14.33
Mexico IPC 39,720.74 -0.72 -9.12
Chile IPSA 3,876.89 -0.7 -9.87
Chile IGPA 19,061.72 -0.55 -9.53
Argentina MerVal 5,297.21 -0.13 85.59
Colombia IGBC 13,728.81 0.04 -6.71
Peru IGRA 16,158.71 -0.28 -21.67
Venezuela IBC 2,664,484.92 0.06 465.18