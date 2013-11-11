MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 Brazilian stocks bounced back from a two-month low on Monday, led by gains from the country's big commodity producers, while Mexican stocks slipped after weak industrial output data in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Before Monday's gains, Brazil's main stock index had slumped about 7.5 percent from a high on Oct. 22 while Mexican stocks were down nearly 3 percent over the same period. Trading volumes on Monday were lower due to the Veteran's Day holiday in the United States. Emerging market stocks have been pressured in recent weeks by expectations that stronger U.S. data could push the Federal Reserve to cut back on its monetary stimulus that supported demand for riskier assets in recent years. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.72 percent to 52,623.87 points, gaining ground on bargain hunting after sinking in the previous four sessions. * Investors in Brazil are awaiting the outcome of an economic policy-setting meeting in top trade partner China, a major purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. * State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA added 2.29 percent while iron miner Vale SA rose 1.19 percent. * Homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA rose 3.6 percent ahead of an earnings report that is expected to show better profit margins due to higher selling prices and a reduction of inventory. * Mexico's IPC index shed 0.44 percent as industrial conglomerate Alfa fell 2.05 percent and copper miner Grupo Mexico shed 1.7 percent. * Mexican industrial output slumped in September by the most in nine months, casting doubt on the strength of a nascent recovery in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Latin America's key stock indexes at 2122 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct change pct change MSCI LatAm 3,243.96 0.42 -14.94 Brazil Bovespa 52,623.87 0.72 -13.66 Mexico IPC 39,686.83 -0.44 -9.20 Chile IPSA 3,777.42 -1.57 -12.18 Chile IGPA 18,676.21 -1.33 -11.36 Argentina MerVal 5,401.45 2.02 89.24 Colombia IGBC 13,478.88 -1.78 -8.41 Peru IGRA 15,945.72 0.17 -22.70 Venezuela IBC 2,556,077.53 -4.26 442.19