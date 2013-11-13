* Brazil Bovespa up 0.74 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.3 pct SAO PAULO, Nov 13 Brazilian stocks rose on Wednesday, with investors encouraged by a pledge for economic reform by policymakers in top trade partner China, while shares of airline Gol plunged after it posted a seventh straight quarterly loss. Mexico's IPC index edged toward its lowest close since late August, while Chile's bourse fell for the third session in four. China's leaders pledged to let markets play a "decisive" role in the economy as they unveiled a reform agenda for the next decade on Tuesday, looking to secure new drivers of future growth and achieve clear results by 2020. "China's government wants to increase growth, particularly with domestic consumption," said Leandro Silvestrini, a broker with Intrader in Sao Paulo. "That is very relevant for Brazil if it is put in practice and investors are digesting that today and driving the market higher." China is Brazil's top trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodities exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. A stronger Chinese economy would likely lead to higher prices for products exported by Brazil's largest listed companies, such as state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, and mining firm Vale SA . Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose for the second session in three, adding 0.74 percent to 52,187.58. Petrobras shares rose 2 percent, contributing most to the index's gains. Earlier on Wednesday the company announced a deal to sell its Peruvian oil and gas assets to PetroChina, China's top oil and gas firm, and its parent China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) for $2.6 billion. Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas fell nearly 5 percent, their biggest drop in over a month, after the airline posted its seventh straight quarterly loss and forecast no rebound in the domestic market next year. Common shares of telecommunications firm Grupo Oi rose 1.4 percent after the company beat profit forecasts on Wednesday and pledged lower capital spending next year in an effort to cut debt. Mexico's IPC index dropped for the eighth straight session, losing 0.3 percent. Shares of telecommunications firm America Movil slipped 1 percent, contributing most to the index's decline, while bottling firm Femsa fell 1.5 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell 1.6 percent as shares of retailer Falabella dropped 3.2 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1758 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,224.31 0.37 -15.42 Brazil Bovespa 52,187.58 0.74 -14.38 Mexico IPC 39,474.15 -0.3 -9.68 Chile IPSA 3,720.92 -1.6 -13.49 Chile IGPA 18,424.50 -1.37 -12.56 Argentina MerVal 5,274.58 0.04 84.79 Colombia IGBC 13,315.59 1.59 -9.52 Peru IGRA 15,901.60 0.08 -22.92 Venezuela IBC 2,368,947.11 -3.37 402.49