SAO PAULO Nov 13 Stocks in Brazil rose on
Wednesday, bouncing back from their lowest in more than
two-months, while stocks in Mexico climbed back from an 11-week
low.
The region's equities could post additions gains in coming
sessions as analysts pointed to favorable chart formations as
well bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not move swiftly to
curb its stimulus program
That view on the Fed was backed by the release of the text
of a speech from Janet Yellen, who is set to take over as chief
of the U.S. Federal Reserve, after the markets closed.
In the prepared remarks for her Senate confirmation hearing
on Thursday, Yellen said the U.S. central bank has "more work to
do" to help an economy, suggesting that the Fed may not move
quickly to scale back its bond purchases that have supported
demand for riskier assets around the globe.
* Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index added 0.82
percent to 52,230.29 points. Before Wednesday's gains, the index
had slumped back nearly 5 percent from a high in October.
* Francisco Caudillo, a chart analyst at brokerage Monex in
Mexico City, said the Bovespa had bounced back from an important
support and was set to rally into year-end, returning to an
uptrend seen since July.
* Investors in Brazil were encouraged by a pledge for
economic reform by policymakers in China, the country's top
trade partner. China is a key purchaser of Latin American
commodities exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum.
* Shares in state-run oil firm Petrobras rose
1.99 percent.
* Shares of airline Gol plunged 4.71 percent
after it posted a seventh straight quarterly loss and forecast
no rebound in the domestic market next year.
* Shares of telecommunications firm Grupo Oi rose
2.45 percent after the company beat profit forecasts on
Wednesday and pledged lower capital spending next year in an
effort to cut debt.
* Mexico's IPC index rose 0.43 percent after falling
in the previous seven sessions.
* The index bounced back after losing nearly two-thirds of a
rally seen from June to August. The same level, around 38,200,
held up in late August and Monex's Caudillo said the IPC could
gain back 10 percent by year end.
* Shares of industrial conglomerate Alfa rose
4.24 percent and bank Banorte added 2.74 percent.