* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.53 pct after three-session surge * Trading on Mexico's IPC temporarily suspended SAO PAULO, Nov 19 Brazilian stocks fell on Tuesday, with investors taking profits after a three-day rally boosted the Bovespa index to its highest level in two weeks. Mexico's IPC index reopened lower after a market holiday, though trading was temporarily suspended shortly after opening due to an unspecified "administrative recess." Chile's bourse fell for the first session in four. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 1.53 percent to 53,475.78, though not enough to erase the 4.8 percent rise registered over the previous three sessions, fueled by optimism over Chinese economic reforms and a continuation of U.S. monetary stimulus. "The market advanced a lot on those themes, but there is still very little in the way of concrete developments, and we are now seeing markets settle," said Gustavo Mendonca, an economist with Saga Capital in Rio de Janeiro. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, fell 1.9 percent, following a nearly 10 percent rally over the previous three sessions. Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, dropped 2.4 percent, while rival Banco Bradesco SA lost 2.6 percent. Both stocks had posted strong gains in recent days. Mexico's IPC index fell 0.69 percent to 40,752.84 before trading was halted. No additional information was available from the exchange operator on when trading would resume. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.74 percent to 3,814.01, as shares of retailer Falabella dropped 1.7 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1524 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI LatAm 3,370.92 -0.78 -10.54 Brazil Bovespa 53,475.78 -1.53 -12.27 Mexico IPC 40,752.84 -0.69 -6.76 Chile IPSA 3,814.01 -0.74 -11.33 Chile IGPA 18,740.95 -0.6 -11.06 Argentina MerVal 5,399.89 -2.74 89.19 Colombia IGBC 13,446.21 0.08 -8.63 Peru IGRA 15,536.68 -0.13 -24.69 Venezuela IBC 2,156,110.53 -1.53 357.35