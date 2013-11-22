MEXICO CITY Nov 22 Latin American stocks rose on Friday as an assurance that U.S. monetary policy will remain lax for years offset concerns about the Federal Reserve's eventual reduction in bond purchases.

Mexican stocks rose to a three-week high while equities in Brazil bounced back after two days of losses, though bank shares extended a recent drop as investors remained cautious on the outlook for the financial sector.

* Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index added a slight 0.21 percent to 52,800.74, though it is still ending the week down about 1.2 percent.

* Iron miner Vale gained 1.1 percent while homebuilder Gafisa SA climbed 3.93 percent.

* Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart told CNBC that policymakers will discuss reducing their $85 billion a month in bond purchases at their December meeting. But he said U.S. monetary policy is likely to be very accommodative for quite some time, likely for years.

* Riskier assets such as Latin American stocks have been hurt in recent months on bets that a tapering back of U.S. monetary stimulus will draw global investment flows out of emerging markets as rates on U.S. Treasuries rise.

* Brazilian bank shares continued to drag on the index for a third straight day on concern that the Supreme Court could force banks to pay as much as 150 billion reais ($65.6 billion) for failing to remunerate account holders properly during the late 1980s and early 1990s as the country fought hyperinflation.

* Shares of state-run Banco do Brasil SA fell 3.33 percent while private-sector competitor Itaú Unibanco Holding SA dropped 1.49 percent.

* Mexico's IPC index rose 0.49 percent to 41,199.02 points, climbing just above its one-year exponential moving average that has acted as a resistance level since the IPC fell below the measure in August.

* Shares of tycoon Carlos Slim's telecommunications firm America Movil rose 1.34 percent while industrial conglomerate Alfa gained 3.23 percent.

* Chile's IPSA index bounced back from a more than 11-week low to gain 0.55 percent. Industrial conglomerate Copec rose 2.04 percent ahead of the release of the firm's third-quarter results, which missed expectations.