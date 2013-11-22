MEXICO CITY Nov 22 Latin American stocks rose
on Friday as an assurance that U.S. monetary policy will remain
lax for years offset concerns about the Federal Reserve's
eventual reduction in bond purchases.
Mexican stocks rose to a three-week high while equities in
Brazil bounced back after two days of losses, though bank shares
extended a recent drop as investors remained cautious on the
outlook for the financial sector.
* Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index added a
slight 0.21 percent to 52,800.74, though it is still ending the
week down about 1.2 percent.
* Iron miner Vale gained 1.1 percent while
homebuilder Gafisa SA climbed 3.93 percent.
* Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart
told CNBC that policymakers will discuss reducing their $85
billion a month in bond purchases at their December meeting. But
he said U.S. monetary policy is likely to be very accommodative
for quite some time, likely for years.
* Riskier assets such as Latin American stocks have been
hurt in recent months on bets that a tapering back of U.S.
monetary stimulus will draw global investment flows out of
emerging markets as rates on U.S. Treasuries rise.
* Brazilian bank shares continued to drag on the index for a
third straight day on concern that the Supreme Court could force
banks to pay as much as 150 billion reais ($65.6 billion) for
failing to remunerate account holders properly during the late
1980s and early 1990s as the country fought hyperinflation.
* Shares of state-run Banco do Brasil SA fell
3.33 percent while private-sector competitor Itaú Unibanco
Holding SA dropped 1.49 percent.
* Mexico's IPC index rose 0.49 percent to 41,199.02
points, climbing just above its one-year exponential moving
average that has acted as a resistance level since the IPC fell
below the measure in August.
* Shares of tycoon Carlos Slim's telecommunications firm
America Movil rose 1.34 percent while industrial
conglomerate Alfa gained 3.23 percent.
* Chile's IPSA index bounced back from a more than
11-week low to gain 0.55 percent. Industrial conglomerate Copec
rose 2.04 percent ahead of the release of the firm's
third-quarter results, which missed expectations.