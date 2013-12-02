* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.12 percent, Mexico IPC down 0.12
percent
SAO PAULO, Dec 2 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
stock index fell on Monday as shares of state-run oil company
Petrobras dropped their most in nearly a year and a half after
the company announced a smaller-than-expected increase in fuel
prices late on Friday.
Chile's bourse ended a three-session rally, while
Mexico's IPC index was little changed.
Brazil's Bovespa fell 1.12 percent to 51,895.14,
nearly erasing the previous session's gains.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally
known, said on Friday that it would raise the wholesale price of
gasoline 4 percent and diesel 8 percent to cut losses and bring
domestic fuel costs closer to international levels.
The company also said it had approved a new pricing policy
in order to seek "convergence" with world fuel prices, but
declined to describe how the policy would work.
"This particular increase in diesel and gasoline prices is
far from enough to reduce the pressure on the company's balance
sheet," wrote Itau BBA analysts led by Paula Kovarsky. "We
believe that the lack of transparency about the formula will
cause frustration in the market."
Petrobras preferred shares dropped 6.54 percent to 17.87
reais, while common shares were down 8.3 percent to
16.81 reais.
Preferred shares of iron ore mining firm Vale SA
edged slightly lower after the company announced a 2014
investment budget of $14.8 billion, down from $16.3 billion in
2013, with 80 percent going to develop new iron ore project and
for logistics.
Mexico's IPC index was nearly unchanged from Friday's
close following four straight days of gains. The index is
currently hovering near its highest level in three and a half
months.
A 0.46 percent gain in shares of telecommunications firm
America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim,
contributed most to the index's rise, though a 0.9 percent drop
in bottling company Femsa weighed.
Chile's IPSA index fell 0.45 percent to 3,772.05 as
shares of lender Banco Santander Chile fell 1.9
percent.
Shares of health group Cruz Blanca Salud soared
over 33 percent after health multinational Bupa-Sanitas offered
to buy control of the company for roughly $313 million.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1447 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD %
change change
MSCI LatAm 3,247.80 -1.33 -13.33
Brazil Bovespa 51,895.14 -1.12 -14.86
Mexico IPC 42,447.87 -0.12 -2.88
Chile IPSA 3,772.05 -0.45 -12.31
Chile IGPA 18,546.63 -0.29 -11.98
Argentina MerVal 5,619.31 -1.73 96.87
Colombia IGBC 13,217.02 0.01 -10.19
Peru IGRA 15,199.75 0 -26.32
Venezuela IBC 2,606,286.3 4.64 452.84