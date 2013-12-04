* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.2 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.77 pct
SAO PAULO, Dec 4 Brazilian stocks fell slightly
on Wednesday after strong employment data in the United States
boosted expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon
begin tapering its monetary stimulus program.
Mexico's IPC index and Chile's IPSA index
both dropped for the third straight day.
The ADP National Employment Report released early Wednesday
showed private employers in the U.S. added more jobs than
expected in November. The Fed has said it would slow its
stimulus program - which has helped underpin demand for Latin
American equities - when certain economic measures meet its
targets, including an improving labor market.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the
third straight day, losing 0.2 percent to 50,246.73.
Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, fell 0.5 percent, contributing
most to the index's losses. The company said on Wednesday that
the fuel-pricing policy approved by its board last week would
not automatically adjust prices in relation to international
levels.
Preferred shares of telecommunications firm Grupo Oi SA
rose 6.8 percent after the company announced a deal
on Wednesday to sell control of its cell towers for 1.525
billion reais ($647 million) to pay down debt.
Shares of education firms Anhanguera Educacional
Participações SA and Kroton Educacional SA
slipped 3.6 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, after a
regulator raised antitrust concerns about their merger.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.77 percent to 41,554.28
after data showed Mexican consumer confidence fell in November
for the third month in a row to its lowest level in nearly two
years.
Telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled
by billionaire Carlos Slim, fell 1.47 percent, while bottling
group Femsa lost 0.8 percent.
Chile's IPSA index fell 0.38 percent to 3,704.62 as
shares of Banco Santander Chile dropped 1.06 percent.
Latin America's key stock indexes at 1451 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD %
change change
MSCI LatAm 3,141.28 -0.8 -16.62
Brazil Bovespa 50,246.73 -0.2 -17.56
Mexico IPC 41,554.28 -0.77 -4.92
Chile IPSA 3,704.62 -0.38 -13.87
Chile IGPA 18,251.32 -0.52 -13.38
Argentina MerVal 5,309.62 0.35 86.02
Colombia IGBC 13,119.43 -0.15 -10.85
Peru IGRA 14,780.94 0.09 -28.35
Venezuela IBC 2,579,114.72 0 447.08