* Brazil Bovespa falls 0.26 pct, Mexico IPC adds 0.3 pct
* Telecom operator Grupo Oi up on cell tower sale
MEXICO CITY Dec 4 Brazilian stocks fell
slightly on Wednesday after strong employment data in the United
States boosted expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would
soon begin tapering its monetary stimulus program.
Mexico's IPC index added 0.3 percent, while Chile's
IPSA index dropped for the third straight day.
The ADP National Employment Report showed private U.S.
employers added more jobs than expected in November. The Fed has
said it would slow its stimulus program - which has helped
underpin demand for Latin American equities - when certain
economic measures meet its targets, including an improving labor
market.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the
third straight day, losing 0.26 percent to 50,215.79.
Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, known as Petrobras, fell 0.63 percent. The company
said on Wednesday that the fuel-pricing policy approved by its
board last week would not automatically adjust prices in
relation to international levels.
Preferred shares of telecommunications firm Grupo Oi SA
rose 10.98 percent after the company announced a deal
on Wednesday to sell control of its cellphone towers for 1.525
billion reais ($647 million) to pay down debt.
Shares of education firm Anhanguera Educacional
Participações SA slipped 3.26 percent after a
regulator raised antitrust concerns about its merger with Kroton
Educacional SA. Kroton shares gained 0.26 percent.
Mexico's IPC index inched up slightly to 42,003.65.
Earlier in the day, data showed Mexican consumer confidence fell
in November for the third month in a row to its lowest level in
nearly two years.
Mexican Cement producer Cemex drove gains,
adding 2.1 percent, while miner and infrastructure company Grupo
Mexico climbed 2.16 percent.
Chile's IPSA index fell 0.10 percent to 3,714.93 as
shares of Chilean energy firm AES Gener lost 2.93
percent.