MEXICO CITY Dec 4 Brazilian stocks fell slightly on Wednesday after strong employment data in the United States boosted expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon begin tapering its monetary stimulus program.

Mexico's IPC index added 0.3 percent, while Chile's IPSA index dropped for the third straight day.

The ADP National Employment Report showed private U.S. employers added more jobs than expected in November. The Fed has said it would slow its stimulus program - which has helped underpin demand for Latin American equities - when certain economic measures meet its targets, including an improving labor market.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell for the third straight day, losing 0.26 percent to 50,215.79.

Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, fell 0.63 percent. The company said on Wednesday that the fuel-pricing policy approved by its board last week would not automatically adjust prices in relation to international levels.

Preferred shares of telecommunications firm Grupo Oi SA rose 10.98 percent after the company announced a deal on Wednesday to sell control of its cellphone towers for 1.525 billion reais ($647 million) to pay down debt.

Shares of education firm Anhanguera Educacional Participações SA slipped 3.26 percent after a regulator raised antitrust concerns about its merger with Kroton Educacional SA. Kroton shares gained 0.26 percent.

Mexico's IPC index inched up slightly to 42,003.65. Earlier in the day, data showed Mexican consumer confidence fell in November for the third month in a row to its lowest level in nearly two years.

Mexican Cement producer Cemex drove gains, adding 2.1 percent, while miner and infrastructure company Grupo Mexico climbed 2.16 percent.

Chile's IPSA index fell 0.10 percent to 3,714.93 as shares of Chilean energy firm AES Gener lost 2.93 percent.