* Brazil Bovespa flat, Mexico IPC up 0.13 pct SAO PAULO, Dec 26 Brazil's stock index was little changed on Thursday in light volumes, as many investors remained on the sidelines due to year-end holidays. Mexico's IPC index edged higher, while Chile's bourse dropped for the third straight session. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose as high as 51,609 points before hitting technical resistance, returning to nearly unchanged territory in the afternoon. The Bovespa has struggled to climb past the 51,600 level since Dec. 19. Shares of exchange operator BM&F Bovespa SA advanced 2.1 percent, offsetting a 0.75 percent drop in preferred shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras. Shares of Vale SA added 0.4 percent after the iron-ore miner said late on Monday that it agreed to sell a stake in logistics company VLI SA to Canada's Brookfield Asset Management for 2 billion reais ($851 million). Shares of shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA, which are not part of the benchmark index, rose 20 percent to 55 centavos. The company on Wednesday said it will take a 7 percent stake in sister oil company Oleo e Gas Participações SA after agreeing to convert $1.5 billion of debt into stock. Mexico's IPC index rose for the third straight session, adding 0.13 percent to 42,642.91. Shares of cement maker Cemex rose 1 percent, while bottling firm Femsa dropped 0.15 percent. Chile's IPSA index fell 0.37 percent to 3,664.05 as shares of retailer Cencosud slipped 1.66 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1443 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,192.92 0.19 -16.09 Brazil Bovespa 51,376.63 0.04 -15.71 Mexico IPC 42,642.91 0.13 -2.43 Chile IPSA 3,664.05 -0.37 -14.82 Chile IGPA 18,071.12 -0.28 -14.23 Argentina MerVal 5,379.22 0.52 88.46 Colombia IGBC 13,037.76 -0.37 -11.40 Peru IGRA 15,628.05 0.7 -24.24 Venezuela IBC 2,725,804.93 0 478.19