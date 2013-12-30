* Brazil Bovespa on track for 15 pct yearly loss * Chile IPSA down 14 pct on year, Mexico IPC down 1.6 pct By Asher Levine and Anthony Esposito SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO, Dec 30 Latin American stocks rose on Monday but remained on course to close the year lower, ranking as some of the worst performers across global equities markets. The MSCI Latin American stock index has dropped nearly 16 percent this year, compared with a 5 percent decline in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. That contrasts with yearly gains of about 14 percent in the FTSE 100 index, 26 percent in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and a whopping 57 percent in Japan's Nikkei index. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.06 percent on Monday, though it is on track to post a more than 15 percent yearly loss. Deteriorating government finances, weak economic growth and persistent inflation pressure have kept many investors at arm's length from Brazilian shares, especially as developed markets benefit from economic recovery. "It was another lost year," said Debora Morsch, a partner with Zenith Asset Management in Porto Alegre, Brazil. "The government showed that it is more interested in short-sighted economic policies than reforms. There are other markets out there with less institutional and regulatory risk." In 2013, the total market value of the Bovespa fell by about $216 billion, according to analysis firm Economatica. Earlier this month a Reuters poll showed the index will be unlikely to recover 2013's losses next year due to a host of uncertainties hanging over the local economic outlook. For 2014, some analysts are warning of the risk for erratic policy moves ahead of October's presidential election as well as the possibility of a sovereign credit downgrade and its impact on corporate borrowing. Chile's IPSA index edged up 0.1 percent on Monday, but was still on track to lose around 14 percent this year. Slower economic growth in China, Chile's main trade partner and the world's top metals consumer, as well as a shift in capital flows to the United States from emerging markets dragged on the IPSA in 2013. "Economic growth (in China) took a hit leading to an unwinding of commodities and risk assets," said Cesar Perez-Novoa, co-head of Latin America research at BTG Pactual. "That hit emerging markets and Chile wasn't the exception." Chile is the world's No. 1 copper producer. Uncertainty surrounding an impending tax reform in Chile also weighed, analysts said. Mexico's IPC index rose 0.65 percent on Monday, heading toward a 1.6 percent yearly loss. Signs of stronger growth in Mexico's economy and optimism related to major economic reforms have helped Mexican stocks outpace their regional peers this year. "In the end it had to do with the reforms -- fiscal, energy, education," said Jorge Nevid, head of electronic trading at brokerage firm Accival in Mexico City. "Whatever the case (the government) has also shown itself to be attentive to the market, and that has made the difference." Latin America's key stock indexes at 1544 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,212.41 0.47 -15.81 Brazil Bovespa 51,810.62 1.06 -15.00 Mexico IPC 43,030.32 0.65 -1.55 Chile IPSA 3,700.45 0.1 -13.97 Chile IGPA 18,231.67 0.14 -13.47 Argentina MerVal 5,422.22 0.4 89.97 Colombia IGBC 13,061.62 0.39 -11.24 Peru IGRA 15,637.42 0.27 -24.20 Venezuela IBC 2,736,584.73 0 480.48