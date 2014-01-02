* Brazil Bovespa down 1.38 pct, Mexico IPC falls 0.96 pct SAO PAULO, Jan 2 Brazilian stocks fell to their lowest in nearly two weeks on Thursday in the wake of weak manufacturing data from top trade partner China. Mexico's IPC index posted its biggest daily decline since mid-December, while Chile's bourse moved higher. China's factory activity slowed to a three-month low in December, the HSBC/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index survey showed Thursday, reinforcing views that growth momentum in the world's second-largest economy has slowed. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner and a key purchaser of Latin American commodity exports such as iron ore, soy, copper and petroleum. The Reuters/Jefferies CRB index of the 19 most-traded agricultural, energy and metals commodities fell for the third straight session, losing 0.6 percent. "Despite the China PMI being above 50, which indicates growth, it came in below expectations, frustrating commodities stocks abroad and weighing on commodities prices," said Pedro Galdi, chief strategist with SLW Corretora in Sao Paulo. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.38 percent to 50,797.46, on track to close the session with its biggest daily drop since Dec. 11. Trading volume remained thin, however, with many traders extending year-end holidays. Shares of iron ore mining firm Vale SA fell 1.6 percent, contributing most to the index's losses, while steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA, known as Usiminas, dropped 3.8 percent. Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.96 percent to 42,318.72 as shares of telecommunications firm America Movil, controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, dropped 2.04 percent. Chile's IPSA index rose for the third straight session, adding 0.51 percent to 3,717.93. Shares of retailer Falabella advanced 0.9 percent while conglomerate Copec climbed 0.8 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1526 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,158.06 -1.34 0 Brazil Bovespa 50,797.46 -1.38 -1.38 Mexico IPC 42,318.72 -0.96 -0.96 Chile IPSA 3,717.93 0.51 0.51 Chile IGPA 18,306.41 0.44 0.44 Argentina MerVal 5,345.77 -0.83 -0.84 Colombia IGBC 13,093.26 0.17 0.17 Peru IGRA 15,950.40 1.25 1.25