* Brazil Bovespa gains 0.3 pct, Mexico IPC little-changed SAO PAULO, Jan 3 Brazilian stocks rose for the third session in four on Friday as shares of telecommunications firms soared on a report of a potential takeover in the sector. Mexico's IPC index remained nearly unchanged from Thursday's closing level, while Chile's bourse edged higher. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 0.3 percent to 50,492.13, though remained on track for a 1.5 percent weekly loss. Shares of telecommunications firm TIM Participações SA jumped the most in nearly three months following a report that Spain's Telefonica was readying a takeover offer with two rivals. Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday that the Spanish telecoms group was looking to set up a vehicle with Mexico's America Movil and Brazil's Grupo Oi SA to take over TIM Participações, the Brazilian affiliate of Telecom Italia. Shares of TIM Participações rose 5.8 percent, while Telefonica Brasil SA shares advanced 2.8 percent. Grupo Oi preferred shares soared 10.8 percent, with common shares up 11.7 percent. "The news is positive for TIM shareholders due to the tag-along rights," said Fábio Gonçalves, an analyst with Banrisul Corretora in Porto Alegre, explaining that the potential deal would allow minority shareholders to benefit by including their shares as part of the transaction. Goncalves said Oi shares soared on the prospect for less competition in the sector as a result of the deal. Shares of the most widely-traded commodities firms limited gains in the Bovespa, with iron ore miner Vale SA down 1.5 percent and state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, falling 0.6 percent. Mexico's IPC index remained nearly unchanged at 42,203.02 points, as a 0.5 percent decline in shares of telecommunications firm America Movil offset a 0.7 percent rise in lender Grupo Financiero Banorte. Chile's IPSA index advanced 0.1 percent to 3,697.94 as shares of lender Santander Chile rose 0.8 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1502 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,145.08 0.26 -2 Brazil Bovespa 50,492.13 0.3 -1.97 Mexico IPC 42,203.02 0.03 -1.23 Chile IPSA 3,697.94 0.1 -0.03 Chile IGPA 18,227.41 0.08 0.00 Argentina MerVal 5,418.64 1.84 0.51 Colombia IGBC 13,098.55 -0.10 0.21 Peru IGRA 15,895.23 0.12 0.90