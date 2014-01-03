UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 3 Brazilian stocks rose on Friday as shares of telecommunications firms soared on a report of a potential takeover in the sector, while equities in Mexico dipped. Mexican stocks have fallen from an eight-month high while Brazilian shares have been trading in a narrow range since recovering from a more than three-month low hit last month. * Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index gained 1.27 percent to 50,981.09 but ended the week down 0.6 percent. * Shares of Brazilian telecommunications firm TIM Participações SA jumped 10.7 percent, the most in more than three years, following a report that Spain's Telefonica was readying a takeover offer with two rivals. * Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday that the Spanish telecoms group was looking to set up a vehicle with Mexico's America Movil and Brazil's Grupo Oi SA to take over TIM Participações, the Brazilian affiliate of Telecom Italia. * Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA shares advanced 2.51 percent. Grupo Oi preferred shares soared 17.43 percent, its biggest one-day gain in more than five years. * In Mexico, shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil were little changed, up 0.07 percent. * Mexico's IPC index slipped 0.29 percent as the index fell for the third straight session off an eight-month high. * Mexican stocks have been supported by optimism about an ambitious energy reform that capped a year of other major economic legislation, while Brazil has suffered from sluggish growth, rising inflation and concerns of a credit downgrade. * The IPC was dragged down Friday by a 1.69 percent loss in miner Grupo Mexico. * Others commodities firms fell around the region on Friday as well. Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA lost 1.57 percent and state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, shed 1.97 percent. * Less U.S. monetary stimulus and slower growth in China is expected to hurt commodities prices this year.
March 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
AMSTERDAM, March 22 ING disclosed in its annual report published last week that it is being targeted by Dutch prosecutors in a criminal investigation into money laundering and corruption that could result in significant fines.
TEL AVIV, March 22 Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly net profit, boosted by a rise in revenue, and the company said it sees increasing demand for its products.