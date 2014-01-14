MEXICO CITY Jan 14 Brazilian stocks advanced
slightly on Tuesday, helped by telecom shares after Brazil's
competition watchdog approved the merger of Grupo Oi SA
and Portugal Telecom SGPS SA with no
restrictions.
Brazil's Bovespa, which dropped in two of the latest
three sessions, rose 0.56 percent to 49,703.1 points.
Shares of Grupo Oi SA jumped 4.4 percent. Oi and
Portugal Telecom in October announced plans to form a new
company with more than 100 million subscribers and almost $19
billion in annual revenue.
"The decision was already expected, but it is always good to
have a definition. There's always some investors willing to buy
after it," said Fabio Gonçalves, an analyst with Banrisul
brokerage in Porto Alegre.
Shares of banks contributed most to the Bovespa's gains on
Tuesday, with Itau Unibanco and Banco do Brasil
rising 1.49 percent and 3.17 percent respectively.
The Bovespa was one of the world's worst performing indexes
in 2013, a year of disappointing economic growth in Brazil, and
is currently trading close to four-month lows.
* Launches of new housing projects by Brazil's largest
homebuilder Cyrela rose 39.8 percent in the fourth
quarter from the same period a year before to 1.922 billion
reais ($812 million). Its shares rose 3.8 percent on Tuesday.
* Shares of Estacio Participacoes SA rose 3.13
percent after Brazil's education ministry revoked the licenses
of rival college operators Universidade Gama Filho and
UniverCidade, both based in Rio de Janeiro.
* Mexico's IPC stock index rose 0.67 percent to
42,439.79 points, boosted by cement company Cemex
and mogul Carlos Slim's telecoms giant America Movil
which rose 3.22 percent and 1.19 percent, respectively.