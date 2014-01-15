RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 15 Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped 1 percent on Wednesday as shares of state-run oil company Petrobras gained on speculation of a possible fuel price hike later this year. Preferred shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Brazilian oil company is formally known, gained 2.1 percent after newspaper Folha de S.Paulo said in its online edition that the government and the company board are considering increasing fuel prices in June or even in March. Folha said its reporting was based on sources at President Dilma Rousseff's economic team. Petrobras has repeatedly declined to comment on its pricing policy. Traders said the report further boosted shares of Petrobras, which lost nearly 9 percent of its value last year as the government forced the company to sell gasoline and diesel in Brazil under market prices to keep inflation in check. Other Latin American stock indexes also rose on Wednesday as investors tracked gains on Wall Street. "We're again taking a ride along with overseas markets. It will likely remain like that until we get better numbers for the domestic economy," said Alvaro Bandeira, a partner with Órama Investimentos. * Shares of Brazil's state-run electricity utility Eletrobrás slumped 2.9 percent, the most among the components of the Bovespa index, after regulators decided the company needs to return about 2 billion reais ($851 million) to a sector fund it manages. * Brazil's Embraer shares climbed 1.4 percent after the world's largest maker of regional aircraft announced it met its 2013 delivery targets after a surge in sales in the fourth quarter. * Mexico's IPC stock index rose 0.3 percent to 42,439.79 points, supported by gains of 1.8 percent in shares of America Movil, the telecom company of billionaire Carlos Slim.Key Latin American stock indexes at 1820 GMT Stock indexes Latestdaily % changeYTD % changeMSCI LatAm 3,116.290.36-2.99Brazil Bovespa 50,213.201.03-2.51Mexico IPC 42,550.470.26-0.41Chile IPSA 3,649.400.95-1.35Chile IGPA 18,035.780.81-1.05Argentina MerVal 5,635.121.344.53Colombia IGBC 12,633.870.57-3.35Peru IGRA 16,129.67-0.022.39Venezuela IBC 2,762.960.090.96