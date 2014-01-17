MEXICO CITY Jan 17 Brazil's benchmark stock
index dropped on Friday, closing on a more than five-month low
after renewed signs of economic weakness eroded confidence in
the country's tepid recovery.
The Bovespa index, which tracks the most-traded
stocks on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, declined 1.04 percent.
Mexico's IPC index fell 0.62 percent, while Chile's
IPSA index added 0.86 percent.
Economic activity in Brazil as measured by the central
bank's IBC-Br index contracted more than expected in
November despite a surge in retail sales, throwing cold water on
hopes of a modest recovery.
* Shares in bank Itau Unibanco drove losses in
the Bovespa, falling 1.96 percent, while iron ore giant Vale
, down 0.89 percent, also weighed.
* In Mexico, shares in retailer Comercial Mexicana
jumped 4.21 percent after the company said it is
considering selling itself.
* In Chile, electricity producer Endesa gained 3.17
percent. The company's $1.4 billion coal-fired thermoelectric
project got the green light on Friday when the country's Supreme
Court annulled a ruling against the Punta Alcalde project in the
mineral-rich north region.