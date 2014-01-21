* Brazil Bovespa up 0.37 pct, Mexico IPC down 0.48 pct SAO PAULO, Jan 21 Brazilian stocks snapped a three-day slump on Tuesday as bargain hunters picked up shares of banks and oil producer Petrobras. Mexico's IPC index fell for the third session in four, while Chile's bourse edged higher. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index climbed 0.37 percent to 48,888.95, a day after closing at its lowest level in over five months. Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, rose 2 percent, contributing most to the index's gains, while rival Banco Bradesco SA advanced 2.1 percent. Consumer delinquencies in Brazil fell in 2013 for the first time in 14 years, research firm Serasa Experian said on Tuesday. The numbers could at first glance spell a brighter outlook for private-sector lenders, which have seen quarterly profit recover recently thanks to prudence in their credit disbursement policies. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, advanced for the first session in four, rising 1.65 percent. "Petrobras is bouncing back with strength after recent losses, but the stock is still dealing with the impact of recommendations from JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs that investors sell off emerging market assets," said Pablo Spyer, a director with Mirae Securities in Sao Paulo. Petrobras shares, which due to their high liquidity tend to attract foreign investors looking for exposure to Brazil's market, are down 15 percent over the past three months. Part of that flight more than is due to the perception that developed markets offer better investment prospects as Brazil deals with higher interest rates, government meddling in the private sector and lower expectations for economic growth. Spyer, along with a number of local banks and brokers including BB Investimentos and Grupo BTG Pactual, have remained bullish on the local market, however. "I think the pullback in Brazil stocks is basically over," he said. "Brazil is at a good price. Yes the government creates some difficulties here, there have been a lot of interventions, but it's all priced in now." Mexico's IPC index erased the previous session's gains, losing 0.48 percent to 41,774.74. Heavily weighted telecommunications firm America Movil , controlled by billionaire Carlos Slim, dropped 1 percent, while cement manufacturer Cemex advanced 1.9 percent. Chile's IPSA index posted a 0.22 percent gain, led by a 0.9 percent rise in Banco de Chile and a 0.7 percent gain in regional energy group Enersis Latin America's key stock indexes at 1553 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 3,034.86 -0.64 -4.58 Brazil Bovespa 48,888.95 0.37 -5.08 Mexico IPC 41,774.74 -0.48 -2.23 Chile IPSA 3,694.84 0.22 -0.12 Chile IGPA 18,237.35 0.3 0.06 Argentina MerVal 5,875.80 -0.73 8.99 Colombia IGBC 12,559.48 0.13 -3.92 Peru IGRA 16,586.61 0.31 5.29 Venezuela IBC 2,811.69 0.75 -99.90