* Brazil Bovespa down 1.62 pct, Mexico IPC falls 1.58 pct By Asher Levine SAO PAULO, Jan 24 Latin American stocks tumbled to their lowest level in 4-1/2 years on Friday as investors dumped shares of banks and commodities producers amid a global sell-off of emerging markets securities and currencies. The MSCI Latin American stock index fell 2.37 percent to 2,910.06, its lowest level since July 2009. Emerging markets stocks and currencies, and to a lesser extent bonds, have been pummeled in recent sessions as investors fret over issues including slower growth in China and a decline in U.S. monetary stimulus. Brazil's currency, the real, has also weakened sharply in recent days, partly due to a rapid currency devaluation in neighboring Argentina, which could sap trade. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index dropped 1.62 percent to 47,535.88, a level it has not closed below in over five months. "The swing is a reflection of fear over investing in Brazil and the exit of capital, with investors leaving the country," said Fausto Gouveia, an economist with Brazil's Legan Asset. Shares of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA , known as Petrobras, fell 2.3 percent, while Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Brazil's largest non-government bank, dropped 1.6 percent. Brazil's Bovespa has fallen 20 percent in the past 12 months, compared with an 8.6 percent loss in Mexico's IPC index and a 22.3 percent gain in the S&P 500 over the same period. Most investors have blamed the fall on broad concerns over economic fundamentals, erratic policy implementation and heavy-handed government meddling in the private sector. Mexico's IPC index sank its most in over two months, losing 1.58 percent to 40,876.87. Shares of lender Grupo Financiero Banorte fell 2.6 percent, while bottling firm Femsa lost 1.9 percent. Chile's IPSA index posted its biggest one-day drop in over four months, falling 1.77 percent to 3,608.29 as only four out of 40 stocks in the index hung onto gains. Shares of retailed Falabella slid 2.6 percent, while rival Cencosud fell 3.9 percent. Miner and steel producer CAP rose 1.1 percent. Latin America's key stock indexes at 1634 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % YTD % change change MSCI LatAm 2,910.06 -2.37 -6.88 Brazil Bovespa 47,535.88 -1.62 -7.71 Mexico IPC 40,876.87 -1.58 -4.33 Chile IPSA 3,608.29 -1.77 -2.46 Chile IGPA 17,858.63 -1.5 -2.02 Argentina MerVal 5,627.19 -2.5 4.38 Colombia IGBC 12,249.43 -1.20 -6.29 Peru IGRA 16,269.48 -0.66 3.27 Venezuela IBC 2,835.69 -0.41 -99.90