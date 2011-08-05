* Solid U.S. jobs number not enough to calm markets
* Traders, analysts baffled, more volatility seen
* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.26 pct, Mexico's IPC up 1.13 pct
* Mexican billionaire Slim sees companies lose $8.3 bln
By Michael O'Boyle and Luciana Lopez
MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Aug 5 Latin American
stocks whipsawed through a wild Friday to cap a brutal week in
which Brazil's market slumped by the most since the depths of
the 2008 financial crisis.
Fears of slowing global growth, a potential U.S. debt
downgrade and that Italy and Spain would be dragged into
Europe's debt crisis knocked the MSCI Latin America stock index
.MILA00000PUS down by more than 12 percent this week.
Brazilian stocks managed a slight gain on Friday after
closing at their lowest in more than two years in the previous
session. Mexico's market bounced back from its cheapest since
last September.
Analysts expected markets could continue to bleed in the
next week.
"We are going to see a lot of volatility. Investors are
totally uncertain about the magnitude of the global slowdown,
if the situation in Europe can be surmounted, and what the
impact of a possible downgrade of U.S. debt could be," said
Jaime Aguilera, a stock strategist at HSBC in Mexico City.
"These are all just unprecedented issues."
A better-than-expected monthly U.S. jobs report gave
investors some relief but was not enough to erase fears the
world's biggest economy may be stumbling toward another
recession as it tries to contain a ballooning deficit.
Latin American analysts and traders were divided on whether
stocks had now slumped so much that they had found a solid
floor, or if fears of another global crisis could knock
equities even lower.
"Naturally, there will be very short-term bounces," said
Daniel Marques, an equity analyst with Agora in Sao Paulo. "But
until then, as stops are triggered and investors sell off to
meet margin requirements, losses could snowball. The medium
term remains cloudy."
BRAZIL MARKET "UGLY"
Trading volume in Mexico spiked to its highest on record,
probably influenced by new rules that allowed local pension
funds to raise exposure to stocks, while Brazil saw the most
trades since early 2008 as investors dumped stocks.
"Brazil's market looks really ugly, and I think it will
take a couple months before we see a bottom," said Fanuel
Fuentes, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.
The Bovespa has lagged global peers this year, despite
solid economic growth forecasts. [ID:nN1E7731OC]
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For graphic on Brazil see: r.reuters.com/huv92s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP swung
widely, up and then down 2 percent within half an hour.
It closed up 0.26 percent, recovering from a more than
two-year low.
Heavyweight commodities led losses, with state-controlled
energy company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) retreating 2.28 percent and
mining giant Vale down (VALE3.SA) 2.44 percent.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX also saw volatile swings but
managed to close up 1.13 percent to 33,697.87 points.
Investors saw a bargain in shares of top retailer Wal-Mart
de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, lifting the shares 3.73 percent after
they had tumbled this week.
Shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil
(AMXL.MX), one of the world's biggest telecommunications
companies, rose 1.07, after losing more than 1 percent earlier
in the session.
Slim, the world's richest man as ranked by Forbes, saw
about $8.3 billion knocked off the value of his companies,
which also include a miner and a bank among other ventures,
during this week's trading.
Chile's IPSA .IPSA fell 1.84 percent to close at its
lowest since July 2010. The index shed more than 9 percent in
its worst week since October 2008.
Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN fell 3.09 percent,
leading losses.
"This is just the effect of fear and panic," said Francisco
Guevara, an analyst with CorpResearch. "We never expected (the
IPSA) to fall this low. But I think it's reached a floor now.
It's very hard to imagine it falling any more."
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago and
Elinor Comlay in Mexico City)