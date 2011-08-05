* Solid U.S. jobs number not enough to calm markets

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Aug 5 Latin American stocks whipsawed through a wild Friday to cap a brutal week in which Brazil's market slumped by the most since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.

Fears of slowing global growth, a potential U.S. debt downgrade and that Italy and Spain would be dragged into Europe's debt crisis knocked the MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS down by more than 12 percent this week.

Brazilian stocks managed a slight gain on Friday after closing at their lowest in more than two years in the previous session. Mexico's market bounced back from its cheapest since last September.

Analysts expected markets could continue to bleed in the next week.

"We are going to see a lot of volatility. Investors are totally uncertain about the magnitude of the global slowdown, if the situation in Europe can be surmounted, and what the impact of a possible downgrade of U.S. debt could be," said Jaime Aguilera, a stock strategist at HSBC in Mexico City. "These are all just unprecedented issues."

A better-than-expected monthly U.S. jobs report gave investors some relief but was not enough to erase fears the world's biggest economy may be stumbling toward another recession as it tries to contain a ballooning deficit.

Latin American analysts and traders were divided on whether stocks had now slumped so much that they had found a solid floor, or if fears of another global crisis could knock equities even lower.

"Naturally, there will be very short-term bounces," said Daniel Marques, an equity analyst with Agora in Sao Paulo. "But until then, as stops are triggered and investors sell off to meet margin requirements, losses could snowball. The medium term remains cloudy."

BRAZIL MARKET "UGLY"

Trading volume in Mexico spiked to its highest on record, probably influenced by new rules that allowed local pension funds to raise exposure to stocks, while Brazil saw the most trades since early 2008 as investors dumped stocks.

"Brazil's market looks really ugly, and I think it will take a couple months before we see a bottom," said Fanuel Fuentes, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP swung widely, up and then down 2 percent within half an hour.

It closed up 0.26 percent, recovering from a more than two-year low.

Heavyweight commodities led losses, with state-controlled energy company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) retreating 2.28 percent and mining giant Vale down ( VALE3.SA ) 2.44 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX also saw volatile swings but managed to close up 1.13 percent to 33,697.87 points.

Investors saw a bargain in shares of top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX, lifting the shares 3.73 percent after they had tumbled this week.

Shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), one of the world's biggest telecommunications companies, rose 1.07, after losing more than 1 percent earlier in the session.

Slim, the world's richest man as ranked by Forbes, saw about $8.3 billion knocked off the value of his companies, which also include a miner and a bank among other ventures, during this week's trading.

Chile's IPSA .IPSA fell 1.84 percent to close at its lowest since July 2010. The index shed more than 9 percent in its worst week since October 2008.

Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN fell 3.09 percent, leading losses.

"This is just the effect of fear and panic," said Francisco Guevara, an analyst with CorpResearch. "We never expected (the IPSA) to fall this low. But I think it's reached a floor now. It's very hard to imagine it falling any more." (Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago and Elinor Comlay in Mexico City)