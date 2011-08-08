* US debt downgrade, euro zone debt woes stoke volatility

* Investors dump global risk assets, run to safe havens

* Brazil's Bovespa off 4.1 pct, Mexico's IPC off 1.6 pct

By Luciana Lopez

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 Latin American stocks tumbled early Monday as investors worried U.S. and European debt crises could tip stumbling economies back into recession, weakening global growth for months or even years to come.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS sank 4.5 percent after slumping more than 10 percent last week.

"The idea is that you have global growth a lot weaker and a lot more fragile than seen at the start of the year," said Raphael Martello, an economist with the Tendencias consultancy in Sao Paulo.

"If we do have lower world growth, we'll have less demand for commodities, and our market (in Brazil) is heavily weighted toward commodity exporters."

Nor will exporters be the only ones hurting, said Luciano Rostagno, chief strategist with CM Capital Markets in Brazil.

"The impact isn't just by way of exports. It's also by business and consumer confidence," he said. "When you see this kind of thing abroad, business gets more cautious. They're worried about the possibility of a new global recession."

Stocks tumbled around the world, with perceived safe havens such as gold soaring as investors fled riskier assets. [ID:nN1E77707J] and [ID:nL6E7J80CO]

On Friday, Standard & Poor's stripped the United States of its AAA rating. Another rating agency, Moody's, warned again on Monday it could downgrade the U.S. government rating before 2013 if the fiscal or economic outlook weakens significantly. [ID:nN1E77700L]

The European Central Bank tried to calm markets with significant bond-buying forcing down Italian and Spanish borrowing costs. The two countries have been the latest to come under investor scrutiny, as Greece, Ireland and Portugal have all asked for bailouts. For details, see [ID:nL3E7J80LZ]

The Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB also dropped, moving down 1.2 percent. A number of major Latin American countries are tied to the global trade in raw materials.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP slid 4.1 percent in early trading, hitting its lowest since July 2009.

Among stocks sinking in Sao Paulo, mining giant Vale, the world's largest exporter of iron ore. The company's common stock ( VALE3.SA ) declined 4.8 percent and preferred shares ( VALE5.SA ) lost 4.4 percent.

State-controlled energy company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) also dropped, giving up 4.2 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX lost 2.3 percent shortly after opening, surrendering all the previous session's gains and then some. Mexico is particularly dependent on the U.S. economy, sending about 80 percent of exports to its northern neighbor.

Mining company Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) slid 2.6 percent as the country's leading retailer, Walmex WALMEXV.MX, retreated 1.5 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA fell 3.8 percent to its lowest since June 2010.

Retailers dropped, with Falabella FAL.SN off 4.6 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN declining 5.7 percent. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)