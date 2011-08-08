* Stocks tumble on biggest drops since 2008 crisis

* Global risk assets slump as investors run to safe havens

* Brazil's Bovespa off 8.13 pct, Mexico's IPC off 5.73 pct (Updates to afternoon trading)

By Luciana Lopez and Guillermo Parra-Bernal

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 Latin American stocks tumbled on Monday by the most since the global financial crisis of 2008, underscoring worries a fragile world economy could be near tipping back into recession.

Investors fled in the first trading day after ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the United States' credit rating, a blow to a country that is the world's biggest debtor. There were also fears euro zone debt problems could spark a global crisis.

The plunge in stocks halted trading in Peru, traders said, and Brazilian stocks came perilously close to tripping a circuit breaker set to kick in at a 10 percent drop.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS plummeted 8.33 percent, its worst one-day loss since November 2008.

Regional indexes did just as badly -- Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP retreated as much as 9.74 percent in a battering that hit every stock on the index. The index touched its lowest since May 2009, although later pared losses to 7.61 percent.

"We don't see anything good on the horizon," said Gustavo de Freitas Mendonca, who helps manage about 160 million reais ($100 million) in assets for Oren Investimentos in Rio de Janeiro.

The retreat was the Bovespa's biggest one-day fall since November 2008, not long after after the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy that paralyzed global credit markets.

"There's a lot of fat to burn -- this will certainly take the Bovespa index to lower levels in coming days," Freitas Mendonca added.

In fact, Facebook users created an event page for the Bovespa to trip the 10 percent circuit breaker in Brazil.

Stocks and other risky assets fell all over the world, with Latin American currencies posting drops against the U.S. dollar and gold more expensive than platinum for the first time since December 2008. [ID:nWEN7027]

Moody's warned on Monday that it could also downgrade U.S. debt. [ID:nN1E77715X]

Nor was Europe any more reassuring, with a sovereign debt crisis there putting Italian and Spanish debt under the microscope. While the European Central Bank bought significant amounts of both nations' debt on Monday, the stampede gathered too much momentum to stop. [ID:nL3E7J80LZ]

Commodities stocks were particularly vulnerable in Latin America, because slower global growth could mean lower demand for raw materials around the world. A number of heavyweight regional companies are tied to the global trade in raw materials.

In Brazil, shares of mining company Vale, the world's biggest producer of iron ore, plunged. The company's common stock ( VALE3.SA ) gave up 9 percent as the preferred shares ( VALE5.SA ) lost 8.43 percent.

Oil company Petrobras also tumbled, with preferred shares ( PETR4.SA ) down 7.78 percent.

And beef processor Marfrig ( MRFG3.SA ) retreated an eye-popping 22.5 percent on margin calls and what many investors saw as excess leverage.

Even Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista felt the market pain. He's lost billions in the rout, and his companies kept falling on Monday.

Among his holdings, oil and gas firm OGX Petroleo e Gas ( OGXP3.SA ) retreated 14.50 percent and mining firm MMX Minerais e Metalicos ( MMXM3.SA ) 7.88 percent.

Mexico's IPC .MXX lost 5.73 percent, its own worst drop since January 2009. Mexico is particularly dependent on the U.S. economy, sending about 80 percent of exports to its northern neighbor.

Shares of America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), a major IPC weight and one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the world, sank 3.23 percent.

Chile's IPSA .IPSA plunged 7.14 percent to its lowest since May 2010.

Retailers were among stocks dropping in Santiago, with Falabella FAL.SN down 6.77 percent and Cencosud CEN.SN 9.56 percent.

($1=1.6050 reais)

(Additional reporting by Silvio Cascione and Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo; Writing by Luciana Lopez, Editing by Todd Benson and Andrew Hay)