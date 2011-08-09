* Investors look to Fed to combat fears of U.S. recession

* Fed statement could stem gains if no rescue seen

* Brazil's Bovespa up 3.8 pct, Mexico's IPC adds 2 pct

By Brad Haynes and Michael O'Boyle

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday, rebounding from their worst day since 2008 as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve comments to see how it confronts a market tailspin stemming from fears of a new global downturn.

Investors snapped up shares at their lowest prices in more than a year after debt woes in the United States and Europe sparked a stampede away from risky assets, but a Fed statement could stem the nascent rebound.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS recovered 1.7 percent, snapping a five-day slide that wiped more than 17 percent from the index.

"Yesterday was just complete panic and stocks were oversold," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at consultancy Metanalisis in Mexico City. "People are waiting for the Fed to give its outlook on the economy ... since it's fears of a recession that are driving the panic."

While most analysts expected the U.S. Fed to hold off on any major changes in policy at its meeting on Tuesday, some say recent market disruptions warrant its intervention. The Fed will deliver its policy statement at about 1815 GMT.

"We believe it will announce a QE3 program as well as a massive injection of US dollar liquidity through the NY Fed and foreign central banks as seen during the financial crisis in 2008," Jens Peter Sorensen of Danske Research told clients in a note.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP gained 3.8 percent, erasing one-half of the Monday plunge that pushed the index to its lowest since April 2009.

On Tuesday, the Bovespa's relative strength index bounced off its most oversold levels since the week of Sept. 11, 2001.

Commodity stocks led the rebound after taking a beating in Monday's selloff, brought on by concerns about slower global growth that could mean lower demand for raw materials around the world.

The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB, a global commodities benchmark, recovered 0.6 percent from a nearly eight-month low, lifted by a bounce in crude prices.

In Brazil, mining company Vale ( VALE3.SA ), the world's biggest producer of iron ore, gained 5.1 percent. Oil company Petrobras also recovered, with preferred shares ( PETR4.SA ) up 4.1 percent.

Brazilian banking stocks also rebounded from steep losses over the past week in a vote of confidence for the financial system, boosted by better-than-expected earnings at Banco do Brasil, Latin America's biggest bank by assets. [ID:nN1E778029]

Mexico's IPC .MXX rebounded 2 percent from Monday's drop, its worst one-day loss since October 2008.

America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), a major IPC weight and one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the world, rose 2.5 percent.

Chile's IPSA .IPSA gained 5 percent, reinforcing support in its relative strength index.

Chilean retailers recovered most of Monday's losses, with Falabella FAL.SN up 7.2 percent, and Cencosud CEN.SN gaining 8.2 percent. (Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)