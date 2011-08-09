* Stock bounce back after worst drop since Oct 2008

* Brazil's Bovespa up 5.1 pct, Mexico's IPC adds 2.1 pct (Recasts, adds comments)

By Michael O'Boyle and Brad Haynes

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Aug 9 Latin American stocks bounced back on Tuesday after suffering their worst day since October 2008, but fears of a U.S. recession and a deeper European debt crisis promise to keep markets edgy.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS recovered 2.07 percent after a steep plunge on Monday capped a nearly 18 percent slump in the previous six sessions.

"We saw a classic market capitulation and it is natural that we bounce back," said Patricia Berry, a strategist at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City.

"Little by little the idea will fade that things are so bad we are facing another recession that justifies a market meltdown," she added.

Berry also said European policymakers would eventually succeed in containing a spike in Italian and Spanish bond yields that could push Europe's third and fourth biggest economies into a financial crisis. [ID:nL6E7J91RZ]

According to a Reuters poll, the United States faces one-in-four odds of slipping back into recession, though the economic outlook was seen as raising the likelihood of new Fed action. [ID:nL9E7I401E]

The market whipsawed after a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve that pledged two more years of near-zero interest rates to support the flagging economy, but held back from offering any new stimulus. [ID:nN1E7780FW]

Analysts say the Fed's last stimulus program, which bought $600 billion in U.S. bonds through the first half of the year, pushed investors to drive up stock prices. But it may have also papered over the weak growth outlook in the United States.

Many are skeptical the Fed will soon start another program than could end up boosting global stocks.

"The tools have all been used up and there is nothing more ahead to hope for, so we have seen stock markets fall back to where they were before (the Fed's program)," said Gabriel Casillas, an economist at JPMorgan in Mexico City.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP surged 5.1 percent recovering more than half of Monday's plunge that pushed the index to its lowest since April 2009.

Commodity stocks led the rebound after taking a beating in Monday's selloff, brought on by concerns about slower global growth that could mean lower demand for raw materials around the world.

In Brazil, mining company Vale ( VALE3.SA ), the world's biggest producer of iron ore, gained 5.12 percent. Oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) added 2.68 percent.

Banco do Brasil, Latin America's biggest bank by assets. [ID:nN1E778029], jumped 7.11 percent after it reported better-than-expected earnings. [ID:nN1E778029].

Still, traders doubted the recovery held much more steam.

"There were a lot of traders covering short positions, rather than confident new buyers," said Adriano Moreno of Futura Investimentos in Brazil.

Traders who want to bet stocks will fall borrow shares from other agents when prices are higher, sell them, and then buy the stocks back after they have fallen to replace the borrowed shares, making a profit on the price drop.

"From here on we're expecting less of the volatility, but it's going to take some good news to turn this market around," Moreno said.

Mexico's IPC .MXX rebounded 2.1 percent as America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), a major IPC weight and one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the world, rose 1.32 percent.

Chile's IPSA .IPSA gained 5.83 percent and recovered most of Monday's losses. Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN gained 10 percent and retailer Falabella FAL.SN rose 7.64 percent. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Diane Craft)