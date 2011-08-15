* Sharp outflows push some investors to bargain hunt
* Brazil Bovespa up 2.2 pct, Mexico IPC gains 1.6 pct
(Updates to close)
By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 Latin America stocks rose
by the most in nearly a year on Monday as global equity markets
rallied after their recent rout and steep mutual fund outflows
from Brazil and Mexico pushed investors to snap up bargains.
The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS climbed
2.83 percent as stocks extended gains from last week that
pulled the gauge off its lowest point in more than a year.
Monday's jump was the biggest one-day percentage rise since
last Sept. 1.
Latin American stocks had been battered along with global
equities since late July on fears of another recession in the
United States as well as concerns that Europe's debt crisis
could drag down the economies of Italy and Spain.
The drop has been so big that some investors bet the panic
has gone too far.
"The outflows have been so extreme that it is a sign of
opportunities. Prices have hit attractive levels for the
medium- and long-term investor," said Jaime Aguilera, a
strategist at HSBC in Mexico City.
The 4-week moving average of outflows from U.S.-based
mutual funds investing in Latin America hit its highest since
May 2010 in the week ended Aug. 10, according to data from
Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a graphic on fund flows:
r.reuters.com/wev23s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Still, Will Landers, who manages $8.5 billion in Latin
American stocks at BlackRock, said it will take more time for
the market to work through its current pessimism.
"The market needs to settle down. Maybe last Friday was the
bottom, who the heck knows," Landers said, adding that the
slump has uncovered value in Latin American stocks, especially
those tied to domestic growth rather than the global economy.
"Latin American stocks stand out as a region that sold off
more than it should have," Landers said.
Latin America's economies, especially Brazil, Chile and
Peru, are growing at a much faster pace than the United States
and Europe and do not share the same debt problems.
U.S. stocks brushed off data that showed U.S. manufacturing
in New York State contracted for the third month in a row. For
details, see [ID:nN1E77E0EK]
Some investors eyed a scheduled meeting on Tuesday of
French and German leaders that could ease concerns about the
euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nL6E7HL0JK]
Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 2.2 percent as
phone company Telesp TLPP4.SA added 6.22 percent, state-run
oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA) added 3.4 percent and Vale
(VALE3.SA), the world's top iron ore miner, rose 1.83 percent.
Latin American stocks as well as global stocks have seen a
wild ride in the last two weeks.
The Bovespa has surged 12.3 percent in the last five
sessions from its lowest level in more than two years after
slumping nearly 17 percent in the previous six sessions.
"The market's going to continue like this, dropping a lot,
rising a lot," said Daniel Marques, an equity analyst with
Agora in Sao Paulo. "We're going to have to get used to this
for awhile."
Demand for Brazilian stocks has also been hurt by fears
inflation will eat into economic expansion. A weekly poll
showed economists trimmed their forecast for Brazil's annual
inflation rate this year. [ID:nN1E77E082]
Mexico's IPC index .MXX added 1.62 percent and Cemex
(CMXCPO.MX), the top U.S. cement supplier, gained 7.1 percent,
extending last week's rebound off a more than two-year low.
Sharp losses in the Mexican peso MXN= have made local
assets more attractive, analysts said. New rules allowing local
pension funds to invest more in stocks are also supporting
Mexican stocks. HSBC's Aguilera noted the new rules meant local
funds could invest about $14.5 billion more in stocks.
But fears about another potential recession in the United
States, Mexico's top trading partner, could limit further
gains, Landers warned.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 0.89 percent as SQM
SQM_pb.SN, the producer of fertilizer, lithium and iodine,
gained 2.32 percent, and retailer Falabella FAL.SN rose 1.44
percent.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; additional reporting by
Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo; Editing by Dan Grebler)