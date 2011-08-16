* News of stagnant German economy shakes global stocks
* Raw material prices slip for first time in a week
* Brazil Bovespa down 1.4 pct, Mexico IPC off 0.6 pct
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Aug 16 Latin America stocks dropped
on Tuesday as news of stagnant growth in Germany reinforced
fears of a global economic slowdown and a rebound in commodity
prices showed signs of flagging.
The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS fell
0.8 percent in early trade, dragged lower by heavyweight
exporters of raw materials, the prices of which are sensitive
to global growth concerns.
Germany's economy expanded just 0.1 percent in April to
June from the previous quarter, official data showed. The tepid
growth missed forecasts and knocked regional expansion figures
below expectations as debt woes fuel worries about the
fragility of Europe's economy. [ID:nL5E7JG0OU] [ID:nLDE77F05E]
Latin American stocks had been battered along with global
equities since late July on fears of another recession in the
United States as well as concerns that Europe's debt crisis
could drag down the economies of Italy and Spain.
Raw material prices also halted a gathering rebound on
Tuesday, as the Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB lost
ground for the first time in a week, hurting Latin America's
heavily weighted commodity exporters.
Still, Danske Bank said in a Tuesday note that slower
growth could lead to looser global monetary policy, preventing
deeper losses in raw material prices this year.
"We see new supportive factors for commodities: the
aggressive policy response from the (U.S. Federal Reserve) ...
will put renewed pressure on the dollar and help
dollar-denominated commodities," Danske Bank told clients.
"Lower global growth and less upside pressure on prices
should also make room for more loose monetary policy in
emerging markets."
Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP was down 1.4 percent
in midday trade, weighted by a 1.5 percent drop in shares of
state-run oil firm Petrobras (PETR4.SA) and a 0.8 percent loss
by Vale (VALE5.SA), the world's largest iron ore producer.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX lost 0.6 percent as copper mining
giant Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) shed 1.5 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 0.3 percent as a rebounding
retail sector shares offset a 0.9 percent loss by wood pulp
exporter Copec COP.SN stock.
(Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez, Editing by W Simon )