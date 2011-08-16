* News of stagnant German economy shakes global stocks

* Raw material prices slip for first time in a week

* Brazil Bovespa down 1.4 pct, Mexico IPC off 0.6 pct

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO, Aug 16 Latin America stocks dropped on Tuesday as news of stagnant growth in Germany reinforced fears of a global economic slowdown and a rebound in commodity prices showed signs of flagging.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS fell 0.8 percent in early trade, dragged lower by heavyweight exporters of raw materials, the prices of which are sensitive to global growth concerns.

Germany's economy expanded just 0.1 percent in April to June from the previous quarter, official data showed. The tepid growth missed forecasts and knocked regional expansion figures below expectations as debt woes fuel worries about the fragility of Europe's economy. [ID:nL5E7JG0OU] [ID:nLDE77F05E]

Latin American stocks had been battered along with global equities since late July on fears of another recession in the United States as well as concerns that Europe's debt crisis could drag down the economies of Italy and Spain.

Raw material prices also halted a gathering rebound on Tuesday, as the Reuters-Jefferies commodities index .CRB lost ground for the first time in a week, hurting Latin America's heavily weighted commodity exporters.

Still, Danske Bank said in a Tuesday note that slower growth could lead to looser global monetary policy, preventing deeper losses in raw material prices this year.

"We see new supportive factors for commodities: the aggressive policy response from the (U.S. Federal Reserve) ... will put renewed pressure on the dollar and help dollar-denominated commodities," Danske Bank told clients.

"Lower global growth and less upside pressure on prices should also make room for more loose monetary policy in emerging markets."

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP was down 1.4 percent in midday trade, weighted by a 1.5 percent drop in shares of state-run oil firm Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) and a 0.8 percent loss by Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's largest iron ore producer.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX lost 0.6 percent as copper mining giant Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) shed 1.5 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 0.3 percent as a rebounding retail sector shares offset a 0.9 percent loss by wood pulp exporter Copec COP.SN stock. (Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez, Editing by W Simon )