By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Aug 18 Latin American stocks sank on Thursday as investors around the world were rattled by fears of a recession in the United States and Europe and concerns the euro zone debt crisis could spread to the U.S. banking system.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS lost 4.84 percent, making a deep cut into last week's rebound from a more than 14-month low.

Concerned the euro zone debt crisis might spread to the U.S. banking sector, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has asked for more information about whether the U.S. bank units of big European banks have reliable access to funds needed to operate, the Wall Street Journal reported. For details, see [ID:nL5E7JI0Q]

"The fundamental problem in Europe is a banking problem, and so far they are trying to stop the bleeding with their finger. Banks there are weak and now we see U.S. officials are worried," said Rodolfo Navarrete, head of analysis at brokerage Vector in Mexico City.

The mounting debt problems of some European nations could end up hobbling major global banks that hold their debt, and some fear another credit crunch similar to the financial crisis of 2008.

Further hitting sentiment, Morgan Stanley slashed its global growth forecasts for this year and next and warned that the United States and the euro zone were "dangerously close to a recession." [ID:nL3E7JI1LM]

Deepening those concerns, data showed U.S. factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region surprised analysts with a sharp drop in August, falling back to the lowest level since March 2009. [ID:nN1E77H0E8]

"This is all confirming a slowdown, we can not say yet it will be a recession, but there is going to be a big impact on Mexican growth," Navarrete said.

Mexico sends around 80 percent of its exports to the United States, which is also a major trading partner across Latin America.

Before Thursday's tumble, major indexes in Brazil and Mexico had managed to recover around two-thirds of their losses from their steepest point earlier this month when global financial markets were hit by the worst volatility since the 2008 financial crisis.

Major indexes could test their lows from earlier this month and perhaps fall even farther, said technical analysts looking at key chart levels.

The 100-day exponential moving average of Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX is about to cross below the gauge's 200-day average.

"This is a really bad sign," said Carlos Gomez, an analyst at brokerage Invex in Mexico City. "It looks like this correction is going to keep going if this cross is confirmed."

Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index shed 2.3 percent as shares of America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) one of the world's top telecoms, lost 2.89 percent and top retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX dropped 2 percent.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP sank 4.56 percent, weighed by a 4.6 percent slump in state-run oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ).

Shares of Brazil's Vale ( VALE3.SA ), the world's biggest iron ore producer, lost 5.56 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA dropped 2.69 percent as fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer SQM SQM_pb.SN shed 3.7 percent. ( Editing by W Simon )