* Mexico's IPC chart shows bearish crossover forming
* Renewed global bank fears, bleak U.S. data weigh
* Brazil Bovespa down 4.2 pct, Mexico IPC falls 2.2 pct
MEXICO CITY, Aug 18 Latin American stocks sank
on Thursday as fears that Europe's debt crisis could hit the
U.S. banking system rattled global investors, while
chart-watchers saw signs that Mexican stocks could fall even
more.
The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS lost 4.5
percent, making a deep cut into last week's rebound from a more
than 14-month low.
The Wall Street Journal reported that the Federal Reserve
Bank of New York has asked for more information about whether
the U.S. bank units of big European banks have reliable access
to funds needed to operate. For details, see [ID:nL5E7JI0Q]
"The fundamental problem in Europe is a banking problem,
and so far they are trying to stop the bleeding with their
finger. Banks there are weak and now we see U.S. officials are
worried," said Rodolfo Navarrete, head of analysis at brokerage
Vector in Mexico City.
The president of the New York Fed, William Dudley, said,
however, that the Fed is treating foreign banks the same as
their U.S. peers.
The mounting debt problems of some European nations could
end up hobbling major global banks that hold their bonds, and
some fear another credit crunch similar to the financial crisis
of 2008.
Further hitting sentiment, Morgan Stanley slashed its
global growth forecasts for this year and next and warned that
the United States and the euro zone were "dangerously close to
a recession." [ID:nL3E7JI1LM]
Deepening those concerns, factory activity in the U.S.
Mid-Atlantic region in August fell to the lowest level since
March 2009. [ID:nN1E77H0E8]
"This is all confirming a slowdown, we cannot say yet it
will be a recession, but there is going to be a big impact on
Mexican growth," Navarrete said.
Mexico sends around 80 percent of its exports to the United
States, which is also a major trading partner across Latin
America.
Before Thursday's tumble, major indexes in Brazil and
Mexico had managed to recover around two-thirds of their
losses from their steepest point earlier this month when global
financial markets were hit by the worst volatility since the
2008 financial crisis.
Major indexes could test their lows from earlier this month
and perhaps fall even farther, said technical analysts looking
at key chart levels.
The 100-day exponential moving average of Mexico's IPC
stock index .MXX was about to cross below the gauge's 200-day
average.
"This is a really bad sign," said Carlos Gomez, an analyst
at brokerage Invex in Mexico City. "It looks like this
correction is going to keep going if this cross is confirmed."
Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index shed 2.2 percent as
shares of America Movil (AMXL.MX) one of the world's top
telecoms, lost 2.42 percent and miner Grupo Mexico
(GMEXICOB.MX) sank 3.28 percent.
Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP sank 4.2 percent,
weighed by a 4.12 percent slump in state-run oil company
Petrobras (PETR4.SA).
Shares of Brazil's Vale (VALE3.SA), the world's biggest
iron ore producer, lost 5.36 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA dropped 1.96 percent as
fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer SQM SQM_pb.SN shed
2.66 percent and bank Santander Chile STG.SN gave up 3.2
percent.
