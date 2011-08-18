* Mexico's IPC chart forms bearish crossover

* Renewed global bank fears, bleak U.S. data weigh

* Brazil Bovespa down 3.52 pct, Mexico IPC falls 2.36 pct (Updates to close, adds comments)

By Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Ulmer

MEXICO CITY/SANTIAGO, Aug 18 Latin American stocks sank on Thursday as fears Europe's debt crisis could hit the U.S. banking system rattled global investors and chart-watchers saw signs equities could slump even more.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS lost 4.15 percent, making a deep cut into last week's rebound from a more than 14-month low and marking a return to the extreme volatility of early August.

Concerned the euro zone debt crisis might spread to the U.S. banking sector, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has asked for more information on whether the U.S. bank units of big European banks have reliable access to funds needed to operate, the Wall Street Journal reported. For details, see [ID:nL5E7JI0Q]

Analysts said the worries about the health of global banks were compounding growing fears about a recession in the United States and Europe, threatening to send global equities into another tailspin.

"What's going to happen next depends greatly on how the European Union's sovereign debt crisis develops," said Francisco Obilinovic, an analyst with the Penta brokerage in Santiago.

"If a swift and efficient solution isn't reached, the most likely scenario is that we're going to see the stock market respond with panic," he said.

The mounting debt problems in Europe could end up hobbling major global banks that hold their bonds, and some fear another credit crunch similar to the financial crisis of 2008. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Mexico stocks look ill: r.reuters.com/jep33s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Further hitting sentiment, Morgan Stanley slashed its global growth forecasts for this year and next. It warned that the United States and the euro zone were "dangerously close to a recession." [ID:nL3E7JI1LM]

Deepening those concerns, data showed U.S. factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region surprised analysts with a sharp drop in August, falling back to the lowest level since March 2009. [ID:nN1E77H0E8]

"This is all confirming a slowdown, we cannot say yet it will be a recession, but there is going to be a big impact on Mexican growth," said Rodolfo Navarrete, head of analysis at brokerage Vector in Mexico City.

Mexico sends around 80 percent of its exports to the United States, which is also a major trading partner across Latin America. Recession fears are hammering commodities prices and slamming stock prices of the region's raw materials producers.

Before Thursday's tumble, major indexes in Brazil and Mexico recovered around two-thirds of their steep losses from earlier this month when global financial markets were hit by the worst volatility since the 2008 financial crisis.

Thursday's sharp losses suggest major indexes could test their lows from earlier this month and perhaps fall even further, said technical analysts looking at key chart levels.

The 100-day exponential moving average of Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX crossed below the gauge's 200-day average.

"This is a really bad sign," said Carlos Gomez, an analyst at brokerage Invex in Mexico City. "If we do not get a strong rebound this week, we could see a more aggressive correction."

Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index shed 2.36 percent as shares of America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) one of the world's top telecoms, lost 3.36 percent and miner Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) sank almost 5 percent.

Brazil's Bovespa stock index .BVSP sank 3.52 percent 53,134 points. Technical analysts saw key support around 52,300 to 52,100 and a break of that area could extend losses.

In Sao Paulo trading, state-run oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) fell 4.12 percent while Vale ( VALE3.SA ), the world's biggest iron ore producer, lost 4.96 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA dropped 1.89 percent to 4,149 points as bank Santander Chile STG.SN gave up 3.26 percent and fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer SQM SQM_pb.SN shed 2.5 percent.

Analysts see key support at the IPSA's 4,000 point-level and a break of that could bode for more losses. (Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez in Sao Paulo; Editing by Andrew Hay)