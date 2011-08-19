* Volatility to continue as outlook uncertain

* Upcoming August data could boost volatility

* Brazil Bovespa up 0.07 pct, Mexico up 0.14 pct

By Luciana Lopez and Michael O'Boyle

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 19 Latin American stocks seesawed early on Friday, buoyed by hopes that EU leaders may push harder for a solution to Europe's debt crisis, though analysts saw more uncertainty and volatility ahead.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS added 0.83 percent after having fallen as much as 0.59 percent earlier in the day, mirroring the choppy trading through the week.

Investors have worried recently that massive debt loads in the United States and some European nations could hobble growth in some of the world's biggest economies next year.

But a Bloomberg report that European Union leaders could be readying a proposal for joint euro zone bond issuance perked up markets, helping turn regional indices into positive territory.

"This is important news, it's something investors have been looking for and it could help create the confidence to resolve the sovereign debt situation. But it is going to be very complex to implement," said Arturo Espinosa, a strategist at Santander in Mexico City.

Investors were also searching for bargains that have tumbled sharply this month, said Pedro Galdi, an analyst with SLW brokerage in Brazil.

But he cautioned the global turbulence made it especially difficult to gauge trends. He said stocks could possibly give up gains by the close.

"The global outlook is the same: awful," he said. "Things are so complicated that you can't see ahead from one hour to the next."

Upcoming data is unlikely to quickly ease those fears. "We're going to have the August data from developed economies, as well, and those will be much worse than July," said Raphael Martello, an economist with Tendencias consultancy in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 0.07 percent to 53,171.08, recovering slightly from a 3.5 percent loss in the previous session. Analysts are watching potential support around 52,300 points, around the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the August slump.

Among stocks rising in Sao Paulo were shares of steelmaker Gerdau ( GGBR4.SA ), which rose 2.06 percent.

Card processor Cielo ( CIEL3.SA ) also moved up, adding 1.13 percent.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX gained 0.14 percent, trying to break resistance at the 14-day simple moving average.

The index's 100-day exponential moving average has crossed below its 200-day EMA in a sign analysts say could suggest much steeper losses lie ahead unless there is a sharp rebound in the next few sessions.

Mining company Penoles ( PENOLES.MX ) led gains in Mexico, rising 2.87 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA added 0.12 percent, helped by support at 4,000 points.

Retailers rose, with Falabella FAL.SN up 1.3 percent and Cendosud CEN.SN up 1.4 percent. (Editing by Neil Stempleman)