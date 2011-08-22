* Sell-off exhaustion sparks buying opportunity

* Latam stocks follow global market's rise

By Manuela Badawy and Guillermo Parrabernal

NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, Aug 22 Latin American stocks rose on Monday in tandem with global equity markets after several sessions of weakness, but investors remained wary of plunging into risky assets.

Weeks of equity losses have deepened fears of a U.S. recession and a wider financial crisis due to Europe's debt troubles.

"Last week was a bad week for everyone, so in the absence of bad news, some investors are taking the chance to add some Brazil holdings, to reposition some of their portfolios," said Rafael Dornaus, a trader with Hencorp Commcor Corretora in Sao Paulo.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 1.13 percent to 3,814.81, while Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP rose 0.98 percent to 52,960.16.

Preferred shares of Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) rose 1.68 percent after Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa said a rise in lifting and refining costs will be temporary -- as opposed to what some analysts are saying. For more, see: [ID:nN1E77L08V]

Shares of CSN ( CSNA3.SA ) helped push steel stocks higher as traders said recent declines, which drove the stock down 44 percent this year, were overdone. The company said late on Friday that it increased its stake in rival Usiminas ( USIM3.SA )( USIM5.SA ) to the equivalent of 15 percent of total capital.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX gained 1.06 percent. The IPC has shed more than two-thirds of its rally from last August to a record high in January of this year. That run was inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of its last stimulus program.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 0.76 percent, while Colombia's .IGBC was up 0.92 percent.

Investors are waiting to see whether the Fed flags further stimulus when bankers gather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week, a year after the Fed launched a second round of quantitative easing to revive the economy.

"It seems that markets are trying to put pressure (on the Fed) for some kind of stimulus. If we do not get anything, markets could react badly," said Carlos Gonzalez, head of analysis at brokerage Monex in Mexico City. (Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico; Editing by Dan Grebler)