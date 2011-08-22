* Sell-off exhaustion sparks buying opportunity
* Latam stocks follow global market's rise
By Manuela Badawy and Guillermo Parrabernal
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, Aug 22 Latin American
stocks rose on Monday in tandem with global equity markets
after several sessions of weakness, but investors remained wary
of plunging into risky assets.
Weeks of equity losses have deepened fears of a U.S.
recession and a wider financial crisis due to Europe's debt
troubles.
"Last week was a bad week for everyone, so in the absence
of bad news, some investors are taking the chance to add some
Brazil holdings, to reposition some of their portfolios," said
Rafael Dornaus, a trader with Hencorp Commcor Corretora in Sao
Paulo.
The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS rose
1.13 percent to 3,814.81, while Brazil's benchmark Bovespa
stock index .BVSP rose 0.98 percent to 52,960.16.
Preferred shares of Petrobras (PETR4.SA) rose 1.68 percent
after Chief Financial Officer Almir Barbassa said a rise in
lifting and refining costs will be temporary -- as opposed to
what some analysts are saying. For more, see: [ID:nN1E77L08V]
Shares of CSN (CSNA3.SA) helped push steel stocks higher as
traders said recent declines, which drove the stock down 44
percent this year, were overdone. The company said late on
Friday that it increased its stake in rival Usiminas
(USIM3.SA)(USIM5.SA) to the equivalent of 15 percent of total
capital.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX gained 1.06 percent. The IPC has
shed more than two-thirds of its rally from last August to a
record high in January of this year. That run was inspired by
the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement of its last stimulus
program.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 0.76 percent, while
Colombia's .IGBC was up 0.92 percent.
Investors are waiting to see whether the Fed flags further
stimulus when bankers gather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later
this week, a year after the Fed launched a second round of
quantitative easing to revive the economy.
"It seems that markets are trying to put pressure (on the
Fed) for some kind of stimulus. If we do not get anything,
markets could react badly," said Carlos Gonzalez, head of
analysis at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.
(Additional reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico; Editing by
Dan Grebler)