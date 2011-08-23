* Weakness in US banks spark spillover fears in Brazil

By Manuela Badawy

NEW YORK, Aug 23 Latin American stocks eased on Tuesday as less gloomy-than-expected economic data from China and the euro zone failed to calm fears of the deteriorating health of U.S. banks and the economy.

Brazilian stocks eased as concern over the health of U.S. bank peers reignited worries that a freeze in credit markets could affect local lenders and also about the resilience of the Brazilian financial system.

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS dipped 0.2 percent, while Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP fell 0.2 percent.

Bank of America Corp ( BAC.N ) fell as much as 6 percent amid concerns the bank would have to raise more capital as its mortgage liabilities accelerated. For details, see [ID:nN1E77M0FC]

"There is speculation that short-selling bans on financial shares in the United States could follow, and that is keeping the market skittish," said a Sao Paulo-based trader who declined to be identified.

Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ), Brazil's biggest nongovernment bank, led declines in Sao Paulo, falling 2.1 percent, followed by state-controlled Banco do Brasil ( BBAS3.SA ), the largest lender in Latin America by assets, off 1.2 percent. Both lenders disclosed exposure to U.S. and European debt in their second-quarter earnings.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 0.6 percent in tandem with U.S. stocks.

A weaker-than-expected reading on the U.S. housing sector was the latest in a string of discouraging data that have led to speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve would announce new stimulative measures at a meeting later this week. [ID:nN1E77M0M4] and [FED/AHEAD]

Volatility continued to plague markets as investors found few reasons to buy ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at the annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

Some have speculated Bernanke could unveil fresh measures to revive a struggling U.S. economy, though he is most likely to outline gradual measures, which would disappoint investors looking for something more dramatic, like a third round of quantitative easing. (Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal in Brazil; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)