By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 Latin American stocks rallied on Tuesday, backed by bets the U.S. Federal Reserve could inject more financial stimulus, but analysts were skeptical markets would see more than a short-term jump.

Mexico's stock index surged past a key resistance level to a three week high. The break suggests the market could rally further in the short term. Prospects of a sustained rally are still clouded by a bleak economic outlook.

If stocks do not maintain this week's rally and fall back below key support levels, the market could soon return to its August lows, traders and analysts said.

A speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday could make the difference if he unveils new support for the U.S. economy.

"We are right on the edge, and it all depends on Mr. Bernanke now," said Gerardo Roman, head of trading at brokerage Actinver in Mexico City.

"I am sure he is going to announce something, but will it be what the market wants to hear?"

The MSCI Latin America stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 2.15 percent. Fears of a new recession in the United States and a deepening crisis in Europe that could trigger another credit crunch drove the MSCI index to more than one year low earlier this month.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP rose 2.57 percent, led by gains in commodity giants. State-run oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) jumped 2.6 percent, while Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's biggest iron ore producer, rose 2.9 percent.

The Fed's last round of stimulus, or so-called quantitative easing (QE), boosted global equity markets and commodity prices.

Weak U.S. data in housing and regional factory activity triggered the latest round of bets that Bernanke will act, even though the Fed's options appear limited.

Analysts warned investors may be putting too much hope in new stimulus from the U.S. central bank, especially when the economic impact of previous QE programs is questioned.

"The expectations that Bernanke may do something are just too high," said Marianna Costa at Link Investimentos in Sao Paulo.

Costa said fears of slowing global growth could continue to weigh on the region's equity markets. "We could end up testing the lows again. The trend is still bearish."

Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 3.22 percent, surging past resistance at 34,000 points to close at 34,675.53.

Shares in bottler FEMSA ( FMSAUBD.MX ) rose 6.6 percent, and top retailer Walmex WALMEXV.MX gained 5.66 percent.

The 34,000-point level coincides with the two-thirds retracement of its August 2010 to January 2011 rally that some analysts think was largely inspired by the Fed's last round of stimulus.

The close above the 34,000 point level could fuel further gains as short-term buyers bet that continued momentum will take the index up nearly 4 percent more to 36,000, said Fanuel Fuentes, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.

But the medium term outlook still bodes for the downtrend to resume, analysts said.

"Even if we get a QE3, the effect could be very short term, maybe a month, but it just will not be sustainable," Fuentes said.

"At the end of the day, they are just printing money, and if the first rounds of quantitative easing did not boost the economy, I do not think the third time is the trick."

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA added 1.21 percent as shares in Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN closed up 4.29 percent, helped by bets that a local court will not accept a challenge to LAN's planned takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA. (Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago; Editing by Andrew Hay)