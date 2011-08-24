* Stocks mixed a day after sharp rise on Fed hopes

* Brazil Bovespa up 0.02 pct, Mexico IPC dips 0.09 pct (Updates to close)

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 Latin American stocks ended flat on Wednesday as investors awaited a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on Friday to see if he will signal more financial stimulus for the struggling U.S. economy.

Investors have been betting that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke at an annual central banker conference could bring some hints of another round of stimulus.

The Fed's last round of stimulus, or quantitative easing, boosted global equity markets and commodity prices. Latin American stocks had surged on hopes of another round of QE on Tuesday, but gains fizzled on Wednesday.

"It is normal to see some profit taking after such a big jump," said Gerardo Copca, a strategist at consultancy Metanalisis in Mexico. "Just because we dip, it doesn't mean a trend higher will not continue."

The MSCI Latin America stock index ended up a slight 0.05 percent. Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP rose 0.02 percent while Mexico's IPC index .MXX slipped 0.09 percent, off a three-week high hit on Tuesday after breaking a key resistance level.

Fears of a new recession in the United States and a deepening crisis in Europe that could trigger another credit crunch drove the MSCI index down to more than a one-year low earlier this month. Brazil slumped to its lowest in two years.

"Right now, there is a good chance that the United States could come out with some program to boost the economy and that would indirectly benefit Mexico's economy," Copca said.

"If the United States can pull itself up, Mexico will as well."

Other analysts worry that too much hope has been placed in Bernanke, and any disappointment with his speech could send stocks falling again.

Helping sentiment on Wednesday, an upbeat forecast on the worrisome U.S. budget deficit and a stronger-than-expected reading on U.S. durable goods orders also eased some fears about the U.S. economy.

Mexico sends around 80 percent of its exports to its northern neighbor, and the United States is a major trading partner across Latin America.

In Mexican stock trading, a 0.54 percent gain in shares of America Movil ( AMXL.MX ), one of the world's top telecoms, was offset by a 4.64 percent drop in shares of bottler FEMSA ( FMSAUBD.MX ).

After selling its beer unit last year, FEMSA owns a 20 percent stake in Heineken NV ( HEIN.AS ). Shares of Heineken, the world's No. 3 brewer, sank on Wednesday after it gave a bleak outlook on earnings. [ID:nLDE77N01U]

In Sao Paulo, shares in Gol Linhas Aereas ( GOLL4.SA ), Brazil's second-biggest airline, jumped 6.2 percent. Steelmaker Usiminas ( USIM5.SA ) lost 1.93 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA lost 0.09 percent as shares in retailer Cencosud CEN.SN lost 2.39 percent. (Editing by Leslie Adler(