* Mexico's IPC falls back below key support level
* Brazil Bovespa falls 1.57 pct, Mexico IPC loses 2.14 pct
(Recasts, updates to close)
By Michael O'Boyle and Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 Latin American stocks fell
sharply on Thursday on fears U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke may disappoint markets by not offering new stimulus
for the U.S. economy in a critical speech.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell
1.75 percent ahead of Bernanke's address to the Jackson Hole
conference in Wyoming on Friday.
The index is headed for its worst month since the 2008
financial crisis after slumping more than 12 percent on anxiety
about a U.S. recession and Europe's debt crisis.
Stocks popped higher this week on bets the weakness of the
U.S. economy could push Bernanke to offer another round of
monetary stimulus.
Analysts cautioned that stocks could slump if Bernanke
fails to suggest the Fed still has options to jump start the
economy.
"Bernanke is going to be extra careful not to disappoint
the markets. If he disappoints. the market can turn around and
actually push the economy into recession," said Patricia Berry,
an analyst at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City.
Global equity markets were also hurt by talk of an imminent
short-selling ban in Germany and U.S. data that showed the job
market weakening.
"Germany is a mess. There is concern that the lack of short
selling there is only hiding what is to come," said Rafael
Dornaus, a stock trader at brokerage Hencorp Commcor in Sao
Paulo.
Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP shed 1.57 percent to
52,953.30 points. Recent support has been seen around 52,300.
Shares of Brazilian commodity giants slumped. State-run oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) lost 1.83 percent, while Vale
(VALE5.SA), the world's biggest iron ore producer, fell 1
percent.
Both stocks saw sharp gains earlier this week. The Fed's
last round of stimulus, or so-called quantitative easing (QE),
boosted global equity markets and commodity prices after it was
announced last August.
Many analysts said hopes of another program from the Fed
that could support the economy had been overblown. The previous
QE programs may have helped asset prices rise and supported
major banks, but there are doubts the programs spurred growth.
"It is like the market is demanding they buy more bonds
with a QE3 program," said Juan Jose Resendiz, head of analysis
at brokerage Arka in Mexico City.
"Its likely Bernanke's speech will disappoint investors and
lead to stock selling," he added.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX fell 2.14 percent to 33,904.38
points, slipping below the key 34,000 level.
That level coincides with the two-thirds retracement of the
IPC's rally from August 2010 to a record high in January that
followed Bernanke's speech last year in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,
where he tipped the Fed's QE2 plan.
If the index falls further below this level, it suggests
that the IPC will test its low from early August, its cheapest
level in a year, and may slump even more, analysts said.
Shares of Mexican bottler FEMSA (FMSAUBD.MX) sank 4.42
percent as it fell for a second session after hitting a record
high on Tuesday.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA lost 1.09 percent to 4,113.44,
nearing key support at 4,000 points. Industrial conglomerate
Copec COP.SN fell 1.66 percent.
(Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Sao Paulo; Editing by
Andrew Hay)