By Michael O'Boyle and Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Aug 25 Latin American stocks fell sharply on Thursday on fears U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke may disappoint markets by not offering new stimulus for the U.S. economy in a critical speech.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS fell 1.75 percent ahead of Bernanke's address to the Jackson Hole conference in Wyoming on Friday.

The index is headed for its worst month since the 2008 financial crisis after slumping more than 12 percent on anxiety about a U.S. recession and Europe's debt crisis.

Stocks popped higher this week on bets the weakness of the U.S. economy could push Bernanke to offer another round of monetary stimulus.

Analysts cautioned that stocks could slump if Bernanke fails to suggest the Fed still has options to jump start the economy.

"Bernanke is going to be extra careful not to disappoint the markets. If he disappoints. the market can turn around and actually push the economy into recession," said Patricia Berry, an analyst at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City.

Global equity markets were also hurt by talk of an imminent short-selling ban in Germany and U.S. data that showed the job market weakening.

"Germany is a mess. There is concern that the lack of short selling there is only hiding what is to come," said Rafael Dornaus, a stock trader at brokerage Hencorp Commcor in Sao Paulo.

Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP shed 1.57 percent to 52,953.30 points. Recent support has been seen around 52,300.

Shares of Brazilian commodity giants slumped. State-run oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) lost 1.83 percent, while Vale ( VALE5.SA ), the world's biggest iron ore producer, fell 1 percent.

Both stocks saw sharp gains earlier this week. The Fed's last round of stimulus, or so-called quantitative easing (QE), boosted global equity markets and commodity prices after it was announced last August.

Many analysts said hopes of another program from the Fed that could support the economy had been overblown. The previous QE programs may have helped asset prices rise and supported major banks, but there are doubts the programs spurred growth.

"It is like the market is demanding they buy more bonds with a QE3 program," said Juan Jose Resendiz, head of analysis at brokerage Arka in Mexico City.

"Its likely Bernanke's speech will disappoint investors and lead to stock selling," he added.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX fell 2.14 percent to 33,904.38 points, slipping below the key 34,000 level.

That level coincides with the two-thirds retracement of the IPC's rally from August 2010 to a record high in January that followed Bernanke's speech last year in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he tipped the Fed's QE2 plan.

If the index falls further below this level, it suggests that the IPC will test its low from early August, its cheapest level in a year, and may slump even more, analysts said.

Shares of Mexican bottler FEMSA ( FMSAUBD.MX ) sank 4.42 percent as it fell for a second session after hitting a record high on Tuesday.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA lost 1.09 percent to 4,113.44, nearing key support at 4,000 points. Industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN fell 1.66 percent. (Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Sao Paulo; Editing by Andrew Hay)