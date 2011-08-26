(Refiles to update bullet point on Brazil, Mexico indexes)
By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY, Aug 26 Latin American stocks rose
on Friday after the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve held back
from offering more stimulus to boost the U.S. economy, but
left the door open to more action later.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose
0.76 percent.
Major stock indexes in Brazil and Mexico fell nearly 2
percent in initial disappointment on the lack of any concrete
pledge of new stimulus. But stocks rebounded from session lows
to claw their way back into positive territory.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Federal Open Market
Committee would extend its September meeting to two days from
one to discuss options for stimulus.
"The content of the conference leans a bit to the side
that one could expect a further loosening of monetary policy,"
said Rodolfo Navarrete, head of analysis at brokerage Vector
in Mexico City.
The Fed's last round of stimulus, or so-called
quantitative easing (QE), boosted global equity markets and
commodity prices after it was announced last August.
The United States is a major trading partner with Latin
America and buys around 80 percent of Mexican exports.
Brazil's Bovespa index .BVSP rose 0.42 percent as shares
of Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA), the country's biggest private-
sector bank, rose 1.58 percent and energy start-up OGX
(OGXP3.SA) gained 1.03 percent.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX added 0.41 percent as miner
Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX) gained 1.90 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA pared steeper losses to trade
about flat, down just 0.08 percent, as a 1.31 percent loss in
regional energy group Enersis ENE.SN was offset by a 0.48
percent gain in shares of retailer Falabella FAL.SN.
(Additional reporting by Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago; Editing
by Jan Paschal)