* Strong U.S. consumer spending data boosts Latam stocks
* Brazil's Bovespa gains 2 pct; Mexico's IPC 0.9 pct
By Rachel Uranga
MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 (Reuters)- Latin American stocks rose
on Monday as news of a rebound in U.S. consumer spending in
July helped calm fears of a recession in the United States
while damage there from Hurricane Irene was less than
expected.
The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose
2.5 percent, heading for a second straight session of gains.
Major stock indexes in Brazil and Mexico gained as a U.S.
government report said U.S. consumer spending data beat
expectations to rise 0.8 percent in July, the biggest gain in
five months. [ID:nCAT005503]
Mexico sends some 80 percent of its exports to the United
States and is highly sensitive to the health of the U.S.
economy, which some analysts fear could slip into recession.
"The income and spending data were very positive," said
Jaime Ascencio, an analyst at Mexico City brokerage Actinver.
Hurricane Irene, which hit New York over the weekend and
raised concerns of major damage, caused less destruction than
was feared, according to early estimates. [ID:nN1E77S0H6]
Global demand for stocks was also supported by news that
two of Greece's biggest banks are merging, helping sooth fears
about Europe's sovereign debt problem. [ID: nLDE77Q03M]
Ascencio said investors will be closely watching data out
of the United States to see if recession fears are overblown.
"The market wants to grab on to something to curb the
crisis of confidence," Ascencio said.
Hope that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke could announce further
stimulus plans in September also contributed to positive
sentiment, he said.
The Fed's last round of stimulus, or so-called
quantitative easing, boosted global equity markets and
commodity prices after it was announced last August.
Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 0.9 percent as telecom
America Movil (AMXL.MX) added 1.28 percent and retailer Walmex
WALMEXV.MX rose 1.53 percent.
Brazil's benchmark Bovespa .BVSP rose 2 percent with
state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) adding 2.46 percent and
the world's largest iron ore producer Vale (VALE5.SA) gaining
1.38 percent.
Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 1.76 percent as industrial
heavyweight Copec COP.SN was up 2.19 percent and fertilizer,
lithium and iodine producer SQM SQM_pb.SN rose 2.71 percent.
( Additional reporting by Sean Mattson in Panama City,
Editing by W Simon )