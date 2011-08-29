* Strong U.S. consumer spending data boosts Latam stocks

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 (Reuters)- Latin American stocks rose on Monday as news of a rebound in U.S. consumer spending in July helped calm fears of a recession in the United States while damage there from Hurricane Irene was less than expected.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS rose 2.5 percent, heading for a second straight session of gains.

Major stock indexes in Brazil and Mexico gained as a U.S. government report said U.S. consumer spending data beat expectations to rise 0.8 percent in July, the biggest gain in five months. [ID:nCAT005503]

Mexico sends some 80 percent of its exports to the United States and is highly sensitive to the health of the U.S. economy, which some analysts fear could slip into recession.

"The income and spending data were very positive," said Jaime Ascencio, an analyst at Mexico City brokerage Actinver.

Hurricane Irene, which hit New York over the weekend and raised concerns of major damage, caused less destruction than was feared, according to early estimates. [ID:nN1E77S0H6]

Global demand for stocks was also supported by news that two of Greece's biggest banks are merging, helping sooth fears about Europe's sovereign debt problem. [ID: nLDE77Q03M]

Ascencio said investors will be closely watching data out of the United States to see if recession fears are overblown.

"The market wants to grab on to something to curb the crisis of confidence," Ascencio said.

Hope that Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke could announce further stimulus plans in September also contributed to positive sentiment, he said.

The Fed's last round of stimulus, or so-called quantitative easing, boosted global equity markets and commodity prices after it was announced last August.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 0.9 percent as telecom America Movil (AMXL.MX) added 1.28 percent and retailer Walmex WALMEXV.MX rose 1.53 percent.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa .BVSP rose 2 percent with state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) adding 2.46 percent and the world's largest iron ore producer Vale (VALE5.SA) gaining 1.38 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 1.76 percent as industrial heavyweight Copec COP.SN was up 2.19 percent and fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer SQM SQM_pb.SN rose 2.71 percent. ( Additional reporting by Sean Mattson in Panama City, Editing by W Simon )