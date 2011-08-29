* MSCI index jumps by most in over a year

MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 (Reuters)- Latin American stocks jumped on Monday, bolstered by solid U.S. data and a bid to contain government spending in Brazil that could help the region's top economy move closer to cutting its sky-high interest rates.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gained 3.55 percent, marking its second straight rising session and its best one-day percentage gain since May 2010.

Brazil's government raised a key budget surplus target on Monday, partly to prepare Brazil for a worsening global economic environment. For details, see [ID:nN1E77S0II]

By keeping down fiscal stimulus, the government could help tame inflation pressures and give room to policymakers to cut back double-digit interest rates that have made local bonds a better bet than equities.

"There is a lot of buzz among clients to position for interest rate cuts," said Frederick Searby, a strategist at Deutsche Bank in New York. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Stocks in Brazil have lagged behind their Latin American and emerging market peers this year as the central bank jacked up borrowing costs to fight inflation.

The MSCI Latin American index has been battered this month by fears of a U.S. recession and a deepening debt crisis in Europe.

The four-week moving average of outflows from U.S. based mutual funds investing in Latin America rose to its highest since May 2010 in the week ending Aug. 24, according to data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.

But those sharp outflows may be pushing some investors to bet that concerns of a new U.S. recession were overblown. Expectations that Brazil could soon cut interest rates could also be funneling some money back toward stocks.

"There is a ton of money on the sidelines and it gets the animal spirits back if you get the right policy response," Searby said.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa .BVSP rose 2.83 percent as interest-rate sensitive stocks jumped. PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA), Brazil's biggest homebuilder, climbed 7.92 percent and its rival Cyrela (CYRE3.SA) added 7.23 percent.

Also supporting global demand for stocks, a U.S. government report said U.S. consumer spending data beat expectations to rise 0.8 percent in July, the biggest gain in five months. [ID:nCAT005503]

Jaime Ascencio, an analyst at Mexico City-based brokerage Actinver said investors will be closely watching key manufacturing and labor data due out of the United States this week to see if recession fears are overblown.

Mexico sends some 80 percent of its exports to the United States.

"The market wants to grab on to something to curb the crisis of confidence," Ascencio said.

The market is divided on the question of whether the U.S. Federal Reserve could end up announcing more stimulus in September. The head of the Fed held back from explicitly offering any aid to markets in a speech last Friday.

Mexico's IPC index .MXX rose 2.86 percent to 35,016 points as telecom America Movil (AMXL.MX) added 2.16 percent and retailer Walmex WALMEXV.MX rose 2.93 percent.

Chart watchers say the IPC's surge last weeks past the 34,000-points level has opened up room for further short term gains.

However, a strong break past 36,000 points would be needed to change technical analysts' perceptions that the market is only seeing a bounce higher amid a downtrend.

Also on Monday, Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 2.28 percent as fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer SQM SQM_pb.SN rose 4 percent.

"Today could be a technical bounce, we still need more for a real change in trend," said Felipe Mercado, an analyst at Banchile in Santiago. "There's moderate optimism that markets have already fallen enough and that we've seen the worst." (Additional reporting by Rachel Uranga in Mexico City and Alexandra Ulmer in Santiago)