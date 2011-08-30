* Markets shrug off weak U.S. consumer confidence data

* Brazil's Bovespa up 0.77 pct; Mexico's IPC dips 0.18 pct

By Jeb Blount and Rachel Uranga

SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Aug 30 Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday, supported by bets Brazil's central bank could soon start cutting interest rates, but trading was volatile after data showed waning U.S. consumer confidence.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS added 0.57 percent, extending gains from Monday when the index rose by the most since May 2010.

Yields fell on Brazilian interest rate futures <0#DIJ:>, showing investors were increasing bets that Brazil's central bank could reverse course and soon start cutting interest rates that have weighed on growth and dampened the appeal of stocks.

Brazil's central bank will issue a policy statement on Wednesday, and a poll from last week showed analysts expected it would end its recent tightening cycle by holding the benchmark rate at 12.50 percent. [ID:nN1E77O0O9]

"We could get a rate cut, if not tomorrow, soon." said Rafael Dornaus, a stock trader at Hencorp Commcor, a Sao Paulo brokerage. "The surveys may show the bank will hold steady, but the market is getting out ahead of the economists and increasingly betting on a cut," Dornaus said.

Stocks in Brazil have lagged behind their Latin American and emerging market peers this year as its central bank jacked up borrowing costs to fight inflation.

Brazil's government raised a key budget surplus target on Monday, helping local stocks surge on hopes less fiscal stimulus could give policymakers room to cut back sky-high interest rates that have made local bonds a better bet than equities.[ID:nN1E77S0II]

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP added 0.77 percent led by interest-rate sensitive stocks such as homebuilders. PDG Realty ( PDGR3.SA ) added 3.88 percent while MRV Engenharia ( MRVE3.SA ), Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder, gained 2.9 percent.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX slipped 0.18 percent after data showed U.S. consumer confidence sank to its lowest since April 2009, casting a pall over the outlook for Mexican exports. [ID:nN1E77S0ZM]

Latin American stocks were battered to a more than one-year low early this month, partly on fears of another U.S. recession.

Mexican retailer Elektra ( ELEKTRA.MX ) fell 4.25 percent, offsetting a 1.17 percent gain by bottler Femsa ( FMSAUBD.MX ).

Investors were also waiting for U.S. Federal Reserve minutes later on Tuesday. The August meeting could shed light on the economic outlook of policymakers as the market remains divided on the question of whether the Fed could end up announcing more stimulus in September.

Previous Fed stimulus programs have fueled gains in global stocks.

"With the minutes the markets will have a better idea whether the Feds are going to act," said Eduardo Avila, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City. "The markets are waiting to find out how bad the economy is. This explains a little bit of the volatility right now," he said.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA rose 0.75 percent as fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer SQM SQM_pb.SN rose 1.94 percent, adding to its 3.99 percent gain on Monday. (Additional reporting by Sean Mattson in Panama City; Editing by Andrew Hay)