* Latin American stocks rise on hopes of Fed stimulus

* Brazilian investors bet on local central bank rate hike

* Brazil's Bovespa up 1 pct, Mexico's IPC up 0.67 pct

By Rachel Uranga and Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 Latin American stocks rose sharply on Wednesday on bets mixed U.S. data could spur an injection of stimulus into a flagging economy while investors eyed a potential interest rate cut in Brazil.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS added 1.22 percent, gaining ground for the fourth straight session to trade at its highest in four weeks. The index has now recovered two-thirds of its losses from a steep early August rout.

Data showed U.S. factory orders for durable goods rose more than expected in July. Another report showed factory activity in the U.S. Midwest slipped to its worst levels since November 2009, but it did not slump as much as economists feared.

"The probability of a recession is falling, but the uncertainty of just how strong the slowdown will be remains," said Gonzalo Fernandez, an analyst at Santander in Mexico City.

"The depth of the slowdown is going to depend on what monetary and fiscal stimulus we see in the United States," Fernandez said.

Latin America leans heavily on the United States economy and the region's stocks dived early this month on fears of another U.S. recession.

Another report showed private sector U.S. job growth slowed for the second month in August. That kept alive expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could provide more stimulus to jumpstart the stagnant job market.

The market is also awaiting a jobs program from President Barack Obama to be announced in September.

"What bothers the Fed is unemployment and that is what will make the Fed take more measures," said Samuel Moreno, an analyst at brokerage Invex in Mexico City.

Investors also pinned hopes on Brazil's central bank. The interest rate futures market <0#DIJ:> is pricing in a 60 percent chance of a 25 percent rate cut by the central bank on Wednesday, according to economists at Banco Santander in New York.

Brazilian stocks have fallen behind their Latin American and emerging market peers this year as its central bank raised its benchmark rate to 12.50 percent to fight inflation.

On Monday, the government hiked a key budget surplus target, and local press reports suggest that the government could further rein in spending. That could give policymakers room to cut rates that have made local bonds a better bet than equities. A decision is expected after 7 p.m. (2200GMT). [ID:nN1E77S0II]

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP added 1 percent as shares in miner Vale ( VALE5.SA ) rose 1.17 percent and shares in bank Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ) gained 2.2 percent.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX rose 0.6 percent as shares of America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) added 1.18 percent and copper miner Grupo Mexico ( GMEXICOB.MX ) gained 0.81 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 0.36 percent as industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN rose 0.52 percent. (Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Sao Paulo; Editing by Andrew Hay)