* Interest rate sensitive stocks surge on surprise cut

* Brazil's Bovespa up 3 pct, Mexico's stocks up 0.8 pct

By Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Stocks in Brazil surged on Thursday after the central bank surprised economists by slashing interest rates, unwinding tighter borrowing costs that had weighed on companies all year.

Brazil's market rose 3 percent to a one-month high, driving up the MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS by 1.7 percent.

The country's central bank made a surprise move to lower borrowing costs by half a percentage point to 12 percent late Wednesday. [ID:nN1E77U0G8]

The move gave a boost to stocks as investors saw the central bank moving to shore up the economy from the risk of a global slowdown.

But analysts were also put off by the size and speed of the move to cut rates when inflation is still around a six-year high.

"They are spurring growth but at the risk of higher inflation," said Jason Press, a Latin American stock strategist at Citigroup in New York.

The sharp interest rate cut does risk fanning investor worries about government influence in monetary policy after a series of comments by senior officials pushing for a rate cut in recent days.

"This is going to be good for stocks in the short term, especially the interest rate sensitive stocks," Press said. "It is too soon to declare that the central bank is acting in a ruinous manner, and if inflation rises they could raise rates."

Market players had been positioning all week for the central bank to at least halt its 2011 rate-hike cycle, and some were betting policymakers could lower their benchmark rate by 25 basis points.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP added 3 percent as bank Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) jumped 6.14 percent. Brazil's biggest homebuilder PDG Realty (PDGR3.SA) climbed 7.66 percent and retailer Lojas Renner (LREN3.SA) gained 7.4 percent.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX rose 0.83 percent after a better than expected U.S. manufacturing survey boded well for Mexico's export dependent economy.

Shares of America Movil (AMXL.MX) climbed 1.39 percent. The stock was also benefiting from a new weighting of the IPC that took effect on Thursday and has been spurring funds that track the index to buy more America Movil shares.

The shift in weighting helped Mexican stocks see record volume in the prior session.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA gained 0.72 percent as retailer Falabella FAL.SN rose 3.26 percent. ( Additonal reporting by Brian Ellsworth in Sao Paulo, Editing by W Simon )