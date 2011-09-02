* Region's stocks fall on weak U.S. jobs data

* Talk of lawsuit against U.S. banks fuel downward drive

* Brazil's stocks dip 1.6 pct, Mexico's stock down 0.7 pct

By Rachel Uranga

MEXICO CITY, Sept 2 Latin American stocks fell sharply on Friday after a U.S. jobs report showed hiring halted in August, renewing fears the world's biggest economy could be sliding back into recession.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS slipped 2.81 percent as investors waited for signs the United States will provide fresh stimulus to boost the flagging economy.

"The data is having a very negative effect on investors," said Carlos Alonso, a trader at Interacciones in Mexico City. "But it raises the chances that Obama and the Fed will act."

The bleak U.S. jobs report showed the weakest reading in nearly a year, falling far below Wall Street expectations.

The market is keenly awaiting a speech by President Barack Obama next Thursday when he is expected to lay out a plan to create jobs as the unemployment rate stays stuck above 9 percent. The Federal Reserve -- the U.S. central bank -- may also mull stimulus options in an extended policy meeting this month.

Latin America leans heavily on the U.S. economy and any jolt to it could ripple across the continent.

Worries that a lawsuit against major U.S. banks over their handling of subprime home loans could weaken lending institutions also fueled the downward drive.

"If the banks have big losses, we are talking about billions of dollars," Alonso said. "There will be less money lent in the economy ... it will affect all the world and principally Mexico."

Brazilian stocks slumped after the country's central bank on Wednesday surprised investors by cutting interest rates.

Brazil's rising interest rates have hurt stocks this year as higher borrowing costs cut into company profits and investors have preferred high-yielding bonds.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP slumped 1.6 percent, with state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA ) sinking 3.23 percent and Itau Unibanco ( ITUB4.SA ) dipping 2.4 percent.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX dropped 0.71 percent as shares of America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) fell 1.4 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA weakened 0.64 percent with retailer Falabella FAL.SN falling 1.1 percent. (Editing by James Dalgleish)