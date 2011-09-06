* Latam stocks rise, supported by US services data

By Rachel Uranga and Michael O'Boyle

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 Latin American markets edged up on Tuesday after data showed the U.S. services sector unexpectedly picked up steam in August, but worries about a widening European debt crisis kept investors uneasy.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gained 0.45 percent, bouncing back a day after its biggest one-day percentage loss in more than two weeks.

Despite the rebound, traders said it looked like a recovery in equities since late August had been derailed and further losses were likely.

Investors are worried about the euro zone's ability to keep countries afloat and anxieties have grown that the United States and Europe may be heading toward recession.

"Uncertainty reigns and there is a lack of confidence in the market," said Enrique Mendoza, an analyst at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City. "The fear is returning about a possible recession in Europe."

Offsetting the gloom, an index of U.S. service sector activity rose, suggesting consumers were holding up better than some had thought in what appears to be stalling U.S. economy. [ID:nN1E7850B2]

Last week, monthly U.S. employment data showed job growth halted.

Investors will be watching President Barack Obama's speech on Thursday, where he will lay out a plan to create jobs, hoping to give a much needed boost to the world's largest economy.

"In general, we are still seeing a negative sentiment," Mendoza said. "This week's events could bring calm to the markets."

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX bounced back from sharp losses in the last session. The index gained 0.87 percent to 34,173 points as telecommunications giant America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) rose 1.49 percent and Wal Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX added 1.41 percent.

The IPC's 3.6 percent drop in the previous session broke through key support levels that could bode for more losses.

The index fell through its one-year exponential moving average and closed below the 34,000 level, which coincides with the two-thirds retracement of its August 2010 to January 2011 rally.

Unless stocks can mount about a 5 percent surge in the coming days, the market will head back toward its August lows, said Fanuel Fuentes, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.

"We just need a few days at these levels to confirm another sell signal again," Fuentes said.

Meanwhile, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP jumped 1.17 percent, also recovering from big losses on Monday, as mining giant Vale ( VALE5.SA ) gained 1 percent and clothing retailer Lojas Renner ( LREN3.SA ) was up 4.3 percent.

Chile's IPSA index .IPSA fell 0.39 percent with Banco Santander STG.SN down 1.18 percent.