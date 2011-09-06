* Latam stocks rise, supported by US services data

* Brazil stocks boosted by speculation of ratings upgrade

* Brazil's Bovespa up 2.9 pct; Mexico stocks up 1.7 pct; (Adds comments, updates to close)

By Michael O'Boyle and Silvio Cascione

MEXICO CITY/SAO PAULO, Sept 6 Latin American stocks rose on Tuesday after data showed the U.S. services sector unexpectedly picked up steam in August, but worries about a widening European debt crisis kept investors uneasy.

The MSCI Latin American stock index .MILA00000PUS gained 1.77 percent, bouncing back a day after its biggest one-day percentage loss in more than two weeks.

Despite the rebound, traders said it looked like a recovery in equities since late August may have stalled.

Investors are worried about the euro zone's ability to keep countries afloat and anxieties have grown that the United States and Europe may be heading toward recession.

"Uncertainty reigns and there is a lack of confidence in the market," said Enrique Mendoza, an analyst at brokerage Intercam in Mexico City. "The fear is returning about a possible recession in Europe."

Offsetting the gloom, an index of U.S. service sector activity rose, suggesting consumers were holding up better than some had thought in what appears to be stalling U.S. economy. For details, see [ID:nN1E7850B2]

Last week, monthly U.S. employment data showed job growth halted.

Investors will be watching President Barack Obama's speech on Thursday, where he will lay out a plan to create jobs, hoping to give a much needed boost to the world's largest economy.

"In general, we are still seeing a negative sentiment," Mendoza said. "This week's events could bring calm to the markets."

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX bounced back from its worst one-day loss in four-week seen in the previous session.

The index gained 1.65 percent points as telecommunications giant America Movil ( AMXL.MX ) rose 2.91 percent and Wal Mart de Mexico WALMEXV.MX added 1.67 percent.

The IPC's 3.6 percent drop in the previous session broke through key support levels that could bode for more losses.

The index fell below its one-year exponential moving average.

Unless stocks can mount about a 5 percent surge in the coming days, the market could head back toward its August lows, said Fanuel Fuentes, an analyst at brokerage Monex in Mexico City.

"We just need a few days at these levels to confirm another sell signal again," Fuentes said.

Meanwhile, Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP jumped 2.93 percent, also recovering from big losses on Monday, as mining giant Vale ( VALE5.SA ) gained 2.47 percent and clothing retailer Lojas Renner ( LREN3.SA ) was up 5.77 percent.

Traders said the local market also got a boost due to speculation that Standard & Poor's could soon upgrade the country's debt rating. S&P revised its outlook on Brazil's sovereign credit rating to "positive" in late May. [ID:nN23198117]

Moody's Investors Service raised its rating on Brazil in June, following a similar move by Fitch in April. [ID:nN1E75J0IU] [ID:nN04265221]

But traders were wary of predicting further gains, suggesting concerns about slowing global growth and local inflation could weigh on stocks.

"The economic situation has not improved," said a trader in Sao Paulo.

Data showed Brazil's annual inflation raced to a six-year high in August, raising some concerns about the central bank's surprise move to cut interest rates last week. [ID:nN1E7840UO]

Chile's IPSA stock index .IPSA stocks closed a slight 0.09 percent higher as investors snapped up cheap shares deemed after they traded lower for most of Tuesday's session.